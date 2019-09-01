Gillette’s two high school volleyball teams were at two different ends of the state this weekend, with Thunder Basin High School playing in the Cheyenne Invite and Campbell County at a tournament in Cokeville.
Both teams played at least five games over the two days. Thunder Basin won three out of six, while Campbell County only won one of its five.
The lone victory for the Camels came against Bear Lake on Friday, before losing to Star Valley twice, Lyman and Mountain View to finish the tournament.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Rawlins, while their losses came to Rock Springs, Cheyenne East and defending state champs, Kelly Walsh. Thunder Basin played KW extremely tough in all three sets.
Bolts’ scores
Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne Central 0 (25-20, 25-9)
Cheyenne East 2, Thunder Basin 1 (25-19,28-30, 25-19)
Thunder Basin 2, Cheyenne South 0 (25-18, 25-8)
Rock Springs 2, Thunder Basin 1 (25-23, 10-25, 26-24)
Thunder Basin 2, Rawlins 0 (25-17, 25-22)
Kelly Walsh 2, Thunder Basin 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-23)
Camels’ scores
Campbell County 3, Bear Lake 2 (25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13)
Star Valley 3, Campbell County 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)
Lyman 3, Campbell County 0 (25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9)
Star Valley 3, Campbell County 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-8)
Mt. View 3, Campbell County 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-22)
