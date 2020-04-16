Out-of-state people who had hoped to travel to Wyoming to fish it’s waters will be out of luck, at least for now.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday that it is suspending the sale of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses effective immediately.
The temporary suspension was put in place because Game and Fish wants to help ensure that people traveling to Wyoming are following Gov. Mark Gordon’s 14-day quarantine rule, a press release states.
“The suspension of nonresident fishing licenses is a temporary measure to give the department the ability to align with state and local social distancing guidelines, directives and orders which were put in place for public health and safety,” according to the release. “Authority was granted through an emergency rule signed by Governor Gordon.”
The emergency regulations are in place for 120 days. Game and Fish could reverse the decision if “guidelines, orders or directives” change, the press release states.
