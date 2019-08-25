Friday night lights are less than a week away and Gillette now has a better idea about what to expect from the 2019 version of the Thunder Basin High School football team.
The Bolts had their Blue and White intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning and put on a show for their fans and coaches. The No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense both played about 20 snaps before head coach Trent Pikula started mixing some reserves in.
Pikula said he was looking for his first-team units to take care of business and they delivered. The No. 1 offense scored on two of its three possessions and the No. 1 defense pitched a shutout and only allowed two first downs in four series.
“With the first offense out there, I thought we moved the ball extremely well. Then when the first defense was out there, we couldn’t do anything against them,” Pikula said.
The TBHS offense took the field first with returning all-state quarterback Mason Hamilton under center, but it was running back Jaxon Pikula who set the tone with a 25-yard burst on the first play. The first series ended with three straight incompletions before Hamilton started to find his groove.
After starting 1-4, he had a 41-yard touchdown run called back on a penalty on the second series. He then bombed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Allen on the next play. The senior duo started the next series with another shot, as Hamilton hit Allen for 54 yards over the middle.
The drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton, who found Tanner Richards between a couple defenders at the goal line. Hamilton finished 6-10 for 127 yards with the No. 1 offense.
The senior quarterback was pressured more than Pikula would like, but he also pointed out that the offensive line was basically going up against the starting defensive line.
“When we had starting O, there was probably six guys on the defensive side that are also going to be starters,” Pikula said. “It was pretty close to 1’s on 1’s.”
The starting defense was just as impressive when it took the field. The only big mishap came on the final drive, as a play fake drew nearly everyone to the line and the 21-yard pass over the top could’ve easily been a touchdown.
A couple blown assignments was the biggest concern, said coach Pikula and Allen, who also plays defensive back. The defensive line and the linebackers were swarming, though, and there was next to no running room for the offense.
“I thought we had a good day. … I felt good and hopefully I can be the leader this defense needs,” said senior linebacker Caleb Driskill after a big performance. “If it’s not a lot of big things (that need fixed), I think it’s a big confidence booster heading into the first game.”
The excitement didn’t end when the starters left the field.
It was Ty Myers who made the biggest “wow” play of the day on a go route down the right sideline. Quarterback Ethan Cox delivered a great back shoulder pass from 40 yards out and Myers went up and snagged it with one hand for a wild touchdown.
Cox threw two more touchdowns. One was a deflected pass over the middle to tight end Alex O’Dell, who rumbled for a long score. The second came on the final play of the scrimmage, as Cox escaped the pocket and hit Deegan Williams for a 48-yard touchdown on a post route.
The other touchdown on the day was another long play, but it was quarterback Ryan Baker who found Dylan Catlin for a 30-yard score.
Overall, the Blue and White Game showed coach Pikula that his team is progressing the way he’d like to begin the season.
“We’re probably where we need to be at this point on both sides of the ball,” he said.
