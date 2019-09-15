Brawl after high school game involves hundreds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police in Rochester, New York, say hundreds of people were involved in fights that erupted after a high school football game.
It took police more than an hour to disperse the fights that followed Friday’s game between East High School and Irondequoit High School.
Police say officers were pelted with rocks and bottles when they tried to intervene. The officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
Capt. Naser Zenelovic says that one officer suffered minor injuries and that a 16-year-old’s nose was broken. Several people, all believed to be students, were arrested.
East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms says the brawls started outside the stadium. He says “a community issue” is to blame for the violence.
East beat Irondequoit 34-14.
Gasol, Spain to meet Argentina in World Cup
BEIJING — Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Lamar Odom, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
Those are the only five players to win an NBA title and a gold medal in the same year, whether it was in FIBA or Olympic competition, with Pippen doing it twice.
It is an exclusive club — one that Marc Gasol is on the cusp of joining.
A mere three months after helping the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Finals, Gasol has led Spain to the gold medal game at the World Cup. It’ll be Spain against Argentina on Sunday, with both nations looking for their second title. Spain won the world championship in 2006 when Gasol was a 21-year-old backup, and Argentina won the inaugural tournament in 1950.
He simply willed Spain into the final game.
Gasol scored 33 points — his career-high for any of the 18 FIBA-sanctioned or Olympic tournaments he’s played over the last 18 years — in Spain’s double-overtime win against Australia in the semifinals. He gave up his NBA offseason to be part of this team, a group that failed to medal at the last World Cup in Spain five years ago, and knows he might not have too many more years left on the international stage.
1 second should’ve been added to UNC-Wake game
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference said Saturday the replay official erred on the final play of the North Carolina-Wake Forest game by failing to initiate a review that would have put one second back on the clock.
League supervisor of football officials Dennis Hennigan said in a statement the officials determined that UNC running back Michael Carter’s forward progress had been stopped and time had elapsed in Wake Forest’s 24-18 win Friday night. But he said the replay official “should have stopped the game for further review,” which should have resulted in restoring the final second.
Officials would have then spotted the ball at the Wake Forest 43-yard line and restarted the clock on their signal. It’s unclear whether the Tar Heels would have been able to get off a snap in time once the officials restarted the clock for a desperation final heave to the end zone.
NBA teams to vote on tampering fines
BEIJING — NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league’s plans told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league’s board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20. The league sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the proposed fines, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not to be released publicly.
The memo addresses what the league called a “widespread perception that many of the league’s rules are being broken on a frequent basis” when it comes to tampering, salary cap matters and the timing of free agency discussions.
So the league wants to hit rule breakers where it hurts most — the checkbook, and possibly beyond. The league wants fines raised in part to reflect the 600% increase in league revenue and the 1,100% increase in franchise value since the fine ceilings were last touched in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.