Even for a former National High School Finals Rodeo all-around champion, it took Shay Hough awhile to get used to level of competition in college rodeo. She’s getting the hang of it, though, and ended her first fall season with a promising third-place finish in barrel racing.
Hough, who grew up near her family’s ranch south of Gillette, was a rodeo star in high school. The résumé she had built by the end of her four-year career was imposing.
She finished as a four-time pole bending state champion, a two-time barrel racing champ, plus a runner up finish as a sophomore in the barrels. Consequently, she qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo four times.
There, Hough became the national all-around cowgirl her sophomore year, taking second in the nation in the pole bending and 14th in the barrels. Eventually, her talent and accomplishments earned her a spot on the Eastern Wyoming College team in Torrington.
She knew college rodeo would be a different game and she was proven right this year during her first fall season. The top contestants are faster, but the biggest difference was the sheer number of talented riders in the field.
“There’s a lot more girls. We used to have 40-45 barrel racers when I rodeoed for Wyoming (in high school), now there’s 80, almost 90 of us,” Hough said. “There’s some girls that are from Texas and Arizona that come up to this region for college and they all have really nice horses.”
All the top-notch horses were a concern for Hough, because her faithful steed is getting up there in years. Hough has always ridden the same horse through junior high, high school and now in college.
He’s 19 years old and his name is Tex. However, a lot of those concerns were put to rest during the final rodeo of the fall season when she and Tex had their best showing yet.
“My horse, I didn’t think he could keep up. I was kind of worried about that,” she said. “But we proved ourselves in Cheyenne, which was the last rodeo, so that was good. … He’s getting up there in age, but he still acts like he’s young.”
Hough finished third in the barrels at the Laramie County Community College rodeo after qualifying for the short go for the first time this season.
“There’s so many good horses and a lot of good competition, so it’s really cool to finish in the top four,” Hough said. “It’s a lot tougher than high school, which I expected.”
Now that the fall season is over, Hough and her Lancer teammates are at the start of a four-month layoff before the spring season starts back up in March.
Fortunately, she has grown to like Torrington quite a bit. Hough said it’s a “super small town” that has “really nice people,” which were things that drew her to EWC in the first place.
Like many freshmen in college, Hough said homework is what takes up most of her time as she pursues a degree in agriculture communication. During the season, whatever time that was left over was spent on horseback.
“When I have my horses here, I just go out and ride every day,” Hough said.
Once the fall campaign was over, Hough decided to take her horses home to her family’s ranch “so they could have a break for the winter.” Now that she’s in offseason and her horses aren’t in Torrington, she makes the 3.5-hour trip home almost every weekend.
Hough still has the same passion for rodeo that she’s always had.
“I still love it the same,” she said.
She has the spring season and then another year at EWC, but her future inside the arena is a question mark after that.
She thinks Tex still has plenty in the tank to go another year, but only having one horse will make it tough to move on to a four-year college. Most teams want girls in two events, Hough said, so it all depends on if she can find another one.
Hough and Tex have a special bond, but she loves the idea of working and training another one herself, even after her rodeo days are over.
“I’ve never actually trained a young horse on my own,” Hough said. “I’ve always kind wanted to do that — to take a break from rodeo and work on a horse of my own.
“I actually am thinking about doing something with horse chiropractics on the side. I’ve been looking into that a lot lately.”
