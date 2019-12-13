Lap after lap. Nothing but lines at the bottom of a pool to focus on.
That’s the life of a swimmer and one that isn’t chosen at leisure. Getting through a season is — in many of their own words — “miserable” and “tough” for competitive swimmers with practices twice a day and a couple of races on weekends to break up the training.
The love for the sport often isn’t developed unless swimmers were immersed in it from a young age, they are athletic enough to jump into it right away and find success, or both.
The motivation to keep going comes from many places — winning, teammates, passion for the water — but it’s not easy to keep.
“It’s one of those sports you have to have a lot of self motivation to be good at,” Thunder Basin High School junior Caleb Carsrud said. “You basically look at the bottom of the pool and go back and forth. It’s really hard to keep yourself on track.”
Swimmers like Carsrud, who start when they are as young as 4, have a long, wet journey ahead of them before competing at the high school level. He has been doing it almost year-round for over 12 years.
Carsrud was a little ahead of the curve starting that young, with most high school swimmers starting when they are in second or third grade.
“It’s way easier to have them grow up in swimming than to find them at high school and be like, ‘Hey try this,” TBHS coach Jade Moser said. “Not a lot of teenage boys who have never done this before want to come jump in the pool and swim laps.”
Those who get into the sport late have to experience the agony of catching up to the field.
That’s what Campbell County High School senior Nate King has contended with. He didn’t pick up swimming until he was a sophomore, because one of his friends was going out for the sport.
“I was like, ‘Alright, it can’t be that bad,’” King said. “It’s a challenging sport. You use every muscle, so your body is really tired. I had, like, no free time. I would just go home and pass out.”
King most enjoys swimming at meets. He likes meeting new people, joking around, and that’s also the best place to measure his progress from all the hard work.
Other high school athletes would also enjoy swimming if they tried it, but they’re not willing to give it a chance, King said.
Just a year off from the sport can feel like a lifetime, which is what TBHS senior Landon Hoffman is going through to start this season. He didn’t swim last season after qualifying for state as a sophomore, and now he’s feeling the effects.
“It’s definitely on the rougher side of things. … I’m nowhere near what I was my sophomore year,” said Hoffman, who began swimming in second grade. “For those of us who do club (swimming), a lot of us are doing it year-round, so it’s pretty easy to get burned out.
“It takes love and it takes grit to stick with it.”
Another aspect of swimming that hurts participation is the obvious lack of glamour. It doesn’t draw the same type of crowds or excitement as sports like basketball or football, nor does it come with the same popularity outside competition.
The effect is that boys swimming is rarely a sport that athletes want to try for the first time when they get into the high school ranks.
“Boys swimming is not the sexy sport. Basketball is the sexy (one), right?” CCHS coach Phil Rehard said with a laugh. “Unless you’ve been a boys swimmer for a long time, it’s not something you just come out and do. It’s a lot of hard work.”
For athletes in basketball, football or baseball, seeing their sports on TV every other night is a driving factor. Swimmers don’t have that, Hoffman said.
The popularity of swimming in Gillette has been up and down over the last decade or so, and Hoffman thinks the ebb and flow has a lot to do with the Summer Olympics cycle. It is one of the few high-profile events for professional swimmers.
“Every Summer Olympic year, we definitely get a big influx of kids because they see it on TV, usually younger kids,” Hoffman said. “I don’t know if swimming is all that entertaining to watch, unless you are a swimmer. … It flies below the radar.”
There is more than a little truth to his theory, looking at Campbell County’s title record during the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic years. The Camels won state titles 2007 and 2008, 2012 and 2016.
The addition of Thunder Basin High School to Gillette also has affected the sport at the high school level. Campbell County usually averaged about 20-30 boys swimmers before the “split” three years ago. Now the Camels only have eight boys on the squad, while Thunder Basin has 15.
“We split schools and split up a boys swim team that was already hard with numbers. It’s been hard,” Rehard said.
However, the common factor that drives many swimmers away from the sport is the extensive practice.
CCHS senior Corte Christensen compared the workload to wrestling, with both teams arriving at practice hours before school starts for the first practice of the day and not getting home from evening practice until past dark.
“It’s grueling. Every morning, every night continually showing up three hours a day for the entirety of three months. It’s just two hours of straight cardio,” Christensen said.
The season is a struggle, especially when the teams hit the midway point. But the thing that keeps Christensen coming back is the fact that he and his teammates are going through it together.
“I’ve done quite a few sports and I’ve never experienced a brotherhood quite like swimming,” he said.
During practice, the Camels have lane partners with similar skill levels. Those usually stay the same for the whole season and Christensen said the bond becomes very tight.
When Christensen was a freshman, Trevor Morton was his senior lane partner and showed him the ropes. Morton was constantly checking up on his young training partner to the point that he was “basically getting after me,” Christensen said.
Christensen gave Morton credit for molding him and pushing him to a state placing as just a freshman. Now, he is coming off third- and fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke the last two seasons.
There’s no doubt that swimming is a sport unlike any other. Those who can say they’ve stuck with it for years are usually part of a camaraderie that has developed a passion together.
