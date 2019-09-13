The Bolts football team trailed 30-14 to Cheyenne East in the fourth quarter Friday and they desperately needed something to change if they wanted to keep their No. 2 ranking and an undefeated record.
That change came with a 25-yard pick 6 by Andre Felton with 11:07 left to play in the game.
After Felton’s interception, he turned around on the next offensive drive and caught a long receiving touchdown from Bolts’ quarterback Mason Hamilton, who was back from injury, to bring the score to 30-28 with 7:22 left.
The Bolts’ defense held the No. 1 Thunderbird’s passing game in control on the next drive and forced East to punt. Thunder Basin marched down from their own 9-yard line with 3:12 left to play, and gave kicker Garner Gauthier a chance to take the lead with a 41-yard field goal with 1:22 to play.
Gauthier had missed a first-half field goal wide left and the Thunderbirds called a timeout to ice the kicker. However, Gauthier stroked it straight through the uprights for a 31-30 Bolts lead.
East couldn’t score on the next drive, and the Bolts won their third straight game 31-30 at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne, against the most powerful offense in the state going into the matchup.
The Bolts had the No. 1 defense going coming in, allowing 134 total yards per game before playing the Thunderbirds. And East boasted the top offense with over 500 average yards per game.
East tallied 351.5 yards per game through the air in the previous two games. The next top passing team going into Friday’s games was Cheyenne Central with 211 yards per game
First half
Thunder Basin scored first with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:30 to play in the first quarter.
On the next drive, the Thunderbirds scored on a 52-yard passing touchdown and tied the game 7-7, and ran on with 16 unanswered points.
The state’s top passing quarterback Graedyn Buell threw a 9-yard pass into the middle of the end zone to Chance Aumiller to score and make the score 14-7 with 9:32 to play in the first half. Buell ended the first half throwing 9-for-14 with 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Aumiller led Class 4A in receiving yards going into Friday’s game with 166 yards per game.
Jaxon Pikula saved the Bolts from letting up another touchdown late in the first half when he intercepted Buell at the 2-yard line. The difficult field position came back to damage the bolts, however, because Hamilton was sacked for a safety, and East went into half with a 16-7 lead.
The Bolts missed a 43-yard field goal with just over a minute to play in the first half.
Thunder Basin’s Tyson Edwards scored on the first Bolts drive of the second half when he ran the ball in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown. His trip to the end zone gave the Bolts a chance, just needing one score to take the lead trailing 16-14.
The Thunderbirds scored a 7-yard touchdown pass set up by a Aumiller’s game-long 66-yard reception with 5:48 left in the third quarter, and then East’s Cole Micheli made a 24-yard, one-handed touchdown grab to take a 30-14 lead.
Sheridan beat No. 1 Natrona on Friday 31-7. After Friday, Sheridan and Thunder Basin High School are the only two undefeated teams left in Class 4A.
