Successful programs usually have at least one strong leader. The girls swimming and diving team at Thunder Basin High School is lucky enough to have three.
The Bolts have bigger numbers than head coach Jade Moser expected, with 11 of the 18 being underclassmen. She expects her three returning state qualifiers to lead the way.
All three are seniors and have a chance to be state contenders in their final season as a Bolt. The Thunder Basin team has a lot of potential and the goal this year is to send as many qualifiers to the state meet as possible. Moser said.
The names that she already has penciled in as the leaders of the team are seniors Libby Poley, Alaysa Porter and Brenna Jones.
Libby Poley
Poley was the top finisher for the Bolts at state last year, taking fourth in the 100 backstroke. That wasn’t quite as good as she expected. Her plan is to push for improvement this year.
The big goal is to drop her 100-yard backstroke time to under a minute. At state, she clocked in at 1 minute 1.90 seconds, while the top three in the state were all in the 59-second range.
The senior was also a finalist in the 50 freestyle last year and she wants to drop from 25.65 seconds down into the 24s to have a chance at qualifying for the sectional meet in Seattle. Poley’s personal accomplishments are important to her, but she has noticed a big difference in her role since becoming a senior.
“We’re looking at more of a leadership role. Last year, we kind of just were there, I feel like,” Poley said. “This year, we’re trying to encourage the younger freshmen to work harder and to just have a positive attitude every time we come into this building.”
Despite not having much state experience on the team, Poley thinks that some of Thunder Basin’s young swimmers could be “wild cards.” If a couple can manage to burst onto the scene, she thinks the team can finish in the top five at state.
Alaysa Porter
Porter, who missed out on finals by one spot in the 500-yard freestyle last year, is one of the most upbeat personalities on the team this season. The senior is determined to improve by at least one spot individually to make the finals, but her biggest goal is to leave a mark on the program’s culture.
“I think being a senior … it always puts pressure on you, because you’re trying to create a good environment for those underclassmen,” she said. “I just love it, because I feel like I have such an influence on the other girls and I love being able to set a good tone.”
Porter wants the team’s 11 underclassmen to stick with the program, so she’s making sure that practice is as fun and welcoming as possible. Moser also has a special ability to make practice an enjoyable experience, she said.
“It’s about hard work and you have to push yourself, but it’s also fun,” she said. “I think it totally takes some pressure off. I feel like if you’re serious all the time, it kind of takes the fun out of it.”
Porter believes a good culture is forming, but the next step for a successful program is gaining experience. Like Moser, she wants to qualify as many swimmers for state as possible and thinks it’s “more than achievable” for half the team to be competing during the final weekend of the season.
Brenna Jones
While Poley and Porter are tasked with setting the standard in the pool, the divers practice separately and need a leader of their own. That’s where Jones, the program’s lone returning finalist on the diving board, comes in.
Like many top divers, Jones’ first times flipping through the air was as a gymnast. That was more than six years ago, though, and now she is the lone senior on a team with four other girls looking up to her.
Jones placed sixth at state last year. Now that she’s in her final season, she’s needed to be willing to take on a new role. Answering questions from underclassmen and advising them has become a much bigger responsibility.
Her goal for the diving team is for all five members to qualify for state, which she admits will take a lot of work over the season. Personally, she wants the top six again, but TBHS dive coach Tiffany Small expects her to finish even higher than that.
“There’s a few other girls that are pretty good in the state, but Brenna is going to be right up there with them,” Small said. “I think it’ll be kind of a dog fight this year for who’s going to take state, but I think Brenna definitely has a shot to be top three at least, if not top two.”
Small thinks that when it comes to state, there’s not much separating the top five divers. It’ll just come down to who has the better day during finals.
