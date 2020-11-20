Browns star Garrett to miss Eagles game
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The NFL leader in sacks, Garrett was placed on the COVID list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.
On Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when Garrett tested positive, the team followed league-mandated protocols and placed him on the list.
Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been one of the NFL’s most dominant players this season. He’s forced four fumbles and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns (6-3) are in the playoff hunt.
Cleveland hasn’t made the postseason since 2002 — the league’s longest drought.
Former Dolphin, Super Bowl MVP, dies at 75
MIAMI — Jake Scott, the star safety who was the most valuable player in the Super Bowl that completed the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, died Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75.
Scott died after a fall down a stairway that left him in a coma, former teammate Dick Anderson said.
Scott played in three consecutive Super Bowls, won back-to-back championship rings and made the Pro Bowl five years in a row with Miami. He had two interceptions, including a 55-yard return from the end zone, against Billy Kilmer and the Washington Redskins as the ’72 Dolphins won 14-7 to finish 17-0.
Scott played with the Dolphins from 1970 to 1976 and remains their career leader in interceptions and punt return yardage. He also started for the Redskins in 1976-78 and finished with 49 career interceptions.
FIFA bans Haitian soccer president for life
GENEVA — Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned from the sport for life on Friday following accusations of systematic sexual abuse of female players.
The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of “having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors” from 2014 until this year.
He was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million).
Jean-Bart has denied the allegations, which involve national team players. The accusations were first revealed by British newspaper The Guardian in April.
An appeal will be filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a spokesman for Jean-Bart said in a statement.
The abuse is said to have happened at the country’s national training center at Croix-des-Bouquets, which FIFA helped fund. It was known as “The Ranch.”
Three more Haitian federation officials have been suspended from work while FIFA investigators gather evidence, technical director Wilner Etienne, national center girls’ supervisor Nela Joseph, and assistant coach Yvette Félix.
Thompson expected to miss a second season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.
The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury.
Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.
The injury could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Stephen Curry, who was nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.
Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Myers said Thompson’s injury had Golden State considering altering its draft decisions Wednesday night but the Warriors stuck with their plan to select Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall selection.
