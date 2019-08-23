National League Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 52 .597 —
Washington 70 57 .551 6
New York 67 60 .528 9
Philadelphia 66 60 .524 9½
Miami 45 81 .357 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 69 58 .543 —
St. Louis 68 58 .540 ½
Milwaukee 65 62 .512 4
Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8½
Pittsburgh 52 75 .409 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 44 .659 —
Arizona 64 64 .500 20½
San Francisco 63 65 .492 21½
San Diego 59 67 .468 24½
Colorado 58 70 .453 26½
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Atlanta 3, Miami 2Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers , 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-2) at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
