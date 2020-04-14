Campbell County High School senior Lauren Lacey has verbally committed to Laramie County Community College to play volleyball.
Lacey, a setter, said she originally planned to attend Montana State University.
After her final high school volleyball season, she wasn’t ready to be done.
“It wasn’t really until after volleyball season where I just wasn’t really ready to let go of sports forever,” Lacey said. “That’s when LCCC reached out, and it was just something that I couldn’t give up.”
Camels volleyball coach Marcy Befus had Lacey on her JV team two seasons ago, and then this season Lacey was a starter during Befus’ first season as head coach of the varsity squad.
“She’s a good athlete. She’s a pretty well-rounded athlete, and she’s pretty skilled in a lot of different things,” Befus said. “She just kind of led by example and just got the job done. … Level-headed, that’s what I liked about her. Super level-headed and consistent.”
LCCC is a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I program. The Golden Eagles recorded an overall record of 11-24 in the 2019 season.
Lacey’s sister, Madison Lacey, is an assistant coach for Golden Eagles volleyball.
“That was one of the main factors why I chose there,” said Lauren Lacey, who had other offers from in-state junior college programs. “I thought it was a cool opportunity to play for my sister and have that experience.”
Lacey said she plans to study business management and graphic design.
Lacey said she hasn’t officially signed yet because of difficulties caused by response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she hopes to hold a signing party when regulations relax.
Lacey is the second Campbell County High School senior to commit to play college volleyball. Breckyn Percifield in January committed to play for Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minnesota.
