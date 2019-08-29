Thunder Basin High School had absolutely no trouble with Cheyenne Central last season, beating them 47-0 in the opener, but there are a couple of question marks for this year’s Bolts team.
The biggest of those is the offensive line, which has had limited chances to prove itself. Thunder Basin graduated four all-state athletes on the line last year. The lone returning senior, Alec Ehrhard, is nursing a knee injury and won’t play in week one.
That means the Bolts will have a completely new unit on the field Friday night against the Indians. After a strong showing in the team’s scrimmage last weekend, the starters will be Dillon Bannister, Colton Crowley, Scott O’Dell, Nate Jones and River Brisko.
Head coach Trent Pikula said Cheyenne Central will know the Bolts are replacing a lot on the line, and he expects heavy pressure. But he believes the offensive line is getting better every day.
Each day in practice, those players line up against the No. 1 defense, which is a talented unit itself. The pass blocking is coming along, but the run blocking is where the new line has looked the best, Pikula said.
That is good news for Tyson Edwards and Jaxon Pikula, starting running backs for the Bolts. The two combined for 120 yards per game last season and will be going against a defense that ranked middle of the pack while giving up almost 200 rushing yards per game.
Camels choose a quarterback
The most important position on the football field has finally been decided for Campbell County High School.
Junior quarterback Kaden Race is going to get the start for the season-opener at Cheyenne East on Friday, head coach Andrew Rose said.
Race was the back-up quarterback as a freshman before he took a year off last season to play fall baseball. With no Roughriders’ fall baseball this year, Race went out and competed for the quarterback job.
After weeks of battling with senior Ashton Johnson, Race won the job.
“Kaden’s a little bit of a stronger runner. Ashton’s really smart, and he’s shifty for a big cat,” Rose said after the scrimmage last weekend. “They both bring different aspects to the game, and I’d be happy with either one, really.”
“They’ll give us completely different looks. Kaden has an insanely strong arm, he can chuck it a quarter mile for sure,” Rose said. “Ashton’s just a leader and he’s mindful. He’s very football smart.”
Rose said that both Race and Johnson will play on defense as well, Race at linebacker and Johnson at defensive tackle, and the starting job isn’t locked in for Race.
“He’s going to be playing a lot of D as well, so we’ll probably start rotating in as he starts to wear down a little bit,” Rose said.
With the Camels’ new offense, he isn’t worried about keeping a quarterback out of harm’s way and off the defensive side of the ball.
“In year’s past, it probably would’ve (worried me) when we were a true spread offense,” he said. “With our offense you can be dog tired, or our second string can come in.”
The Camels play the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne. CCHS hasn’t scored on East since Gillette’s split into two high schools that created Thunder Basin High School.
