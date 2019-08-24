Fall golf is already a third of the way through its short fall prep season following Thursday and Friday’s tournament at Sheridan’s Kendrick Golf Course.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools were at invite, but it was the Bolts who made the most headway.
The girls team won its second straight tournament to open the season and the top two players shot lights out.
Maria Farnum placed first overall, scoring the tournament’s only round under par Thursday, while Karissa Tranas took second overall. Farnum shot 148 over two days, while Tranas followed up with a 156.
On the boys side, Thunder Basin placed sixth out of nine teams, while the Camels were eighth.
Campbell County’s girls team still only has one player, Myah Hammerquist, so it couldn’t place.
The top boys score for the Camels came from Shay Leupold, who shot a 176. TBHS and CCHS will both play at the Buffalo Invite on Thursday an Friday.
Sheridan Invite results
Boys team scores
1. Kelly Walsh, 593
2. Cheyenne East, 638
3. Natrona County, 639
4. Sheridan, 652
5. Cheyenne Central, 658
6. Thunder Basin, 680
7. Buffalo, 725
8. Campbell County, 741
9. Cody, 787
Individual results
1. Taj Sutherland, KW, 141 (66-75)
2. Russell Sprecher, KW, 146 (73-73)
3. Eethan Cates, Central, 147 (72-75)
4. Braden Barr, NC, 150 (75-75)
5. Austin Newmon, KW, 152 (84-86)
Colter Praus, TBHS, 164 (76-88)
Taylor Rohde, TBHS, 165 (84-81)
Shay Leupold, CCHS, 176 (86-90)
Brenden Castello, TBHS, 177, (83-94)
Harrison Riss, CCHS, 178 (88-90)
Leighton Holden, TBHS, 179 (90-89)
Kalub Balzer, TBHS, 179 (90-89)
Brant Morrison, CCHS, 183 (92-89)
Dawson Reed, CCHS, 206 (103-103)
Payton Wasson, CCHS, 222 (110-112)
Girls team scores
1. Thunder Basin, 489
2. Sheridan, 506
3. Kelly Walsh, 508
4. Natrona County, 523
5. Cheyenne Central, 537
Individual results
1. Maria Farnum, TBHS, 148 (71-77)
2. Karissa Tranas, TBHS, 156 (76-80)
3. Sophie Spiva, NC, 161 (79-82)
4. Megan Griffin, KW, 163 (81-82)
4. Barett Lloyd, KW, 163 (78-85)
Arilyn Johnson, TBHS, 188 (96-92)
Darby Barstad, TBHS, 200 (93-107)
Hailey Westbrook, TBHS, 216, (108-108)
Myah Hammerquist, CCHS, 219
