Recently, Gillette native Niki Beck competed in a 100-mile horse race at the Tevis Cup in Northern California, considered one of the most difficult horse races in the world.
Beck finished in 16th place out of 98 who finished the race. There were about 180 riders at the start, she said. The trail is so long and the terrain so tough that many horses, or their riders can’t finish the race.
It took the first place finisher over 16 hours to complete the trail.
“It’s the most difficult endurance ride, they say, in the world,” Beck said. “It’s so tough, it’s just a challenge, a personal challenge. … You have to do a lot of other rides before you work your way up to a 100-mile ride.”
The trail starts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains just north of Lake Tahoe, and runs southwest to Auburn, California, for 100 miles. The trail runs through mountains, canyons and rivers during the hours-long voyage. Beck started riding at 5:15 a.m. and finished the next day at 12:13 a.m., a time of almost 19 hours non-stop on horse back.
Tevis Cup organizers pride themselves in calling it “The world’s best known and most difficult equestrian endurance ride.”
Beck noted that there were riders from overseas including competitors from Japan, France and Canada.
Veterinarians check on the horses about every 10 miles to make sure they are able to complete the race, and they are given food and water along the way.
She had competed in two other Tevis Cups in previous years. On her first attempt, she wasn’t able to complete the ride.
“It’s kind of like a bucket list ride, and then it just kind of gets in your blood and you want to do better the next time,” Beck said. “People come from all over the world to ride this ride.”
Beck rode a non-registered 10-year-old Arabian/Quarter Horse/Appaloosa mix named Cloudy.
Beck plans to continue to compete in the Tevis Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.