Wyo.’s Halliburton named defensive player of week
LARAMIE — Wyoming senior strong safety Alijah Halliburton has been named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week.
It is the first league defensive Player of the week award for Halliburton.
Halliburton led Wyoming in tackles with 17 total tackles versus Missouri on way to a 37-31 home victory over the SEC member school. Among his 17 total tackles were 13 solo stops.
Halliburton also recovered a fumble and returned it 79 yards to set up a Wyoming field goal as the first half ended, giving Wyoming a 27-17 halftime lead.
It was one of three Missouri turnovers forced by the Wyoming defense.
Body identified as missing Olympic skier
MADRID — Spanish police found the body of former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernández Ochoa in a mountainous area near Madrid on Wednesday after days of searching for her.
Police said a tracking dog came across a woman’s body near a peak in the forested area.
Unidentified police sources told Spanish private news agency Europa Press the body was the 56-year-old Fernández’s, Spain’s first female Winter Olympic medalist.
She won a bronze skiing for Spain in the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville.
Friends of her family at the scene confirmed the identification of her body to public broadcaster TVE, and politicians tweeted condolences.
Police declined to confirm the identification to The Associated Press, saying formal procedures had to be followed before an official announcement was made.
Fernández was last spotted on surveillance video at a shopping mall on Aug. 24.
More than 200 police officers on foot and horseback, firefighters, forest rangers and hundreds of volunteers had combed the steep pine-forested area for days looking for Fernández.
Rams QB Jared Goff gets 4-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff has been a prolific NFL quarterback ever since Sean McVay joined him with the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback and his coach will get the chance to chase more Super Bowl appearances together now that Goff’s long-term future is finally secure.
Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its deal with Goff, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $134 million, with a league-record guarantee of $110 million.
Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky start as a rookie during the Rams’ relocation season, Goff has become a sturdy two-time Pro Bowl selection under McVay over the past two years.
Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while going 24-7 in 31 regular-season games as McVay’s starter.
Brooklyn player charged with assaulting girlfriend
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets player Rodions Kurucs has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend inside his apartment.
The 21-year-old Latvian-born small forward turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He’s due back in court Oct. 21.
Police say the 32-year-old woman claims she had a verbal dispute with Kurucs in his Brooklyn apartment on June 27 and he choked her. She says he also struck her.
The Daily News reports that Kurucs’ lawyer noted there are no photos of the alleged assault and the woman didn’t report the incident for nearly two months. He says the two then flew together to Las Vegas the day after the alleged assault.
The Nets released a statement saying they’re in “the process of gathering more information.”
