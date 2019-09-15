The season’s only cross-town prep tennis matches were played Friday afternoon. The Camels won more matches on the day, but Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools ended up splitting the dual.
The TBHS girls had a strong showing from their doubles teams to edge the Camels 3-2. On the boys’ courts, CCHS had its way in a 4-1 win.
In the girls’ matches, Campbell County swept the two singles, as Alli Hays rolled and Alexa Richert beat Maggie Bruse in two close sets.
That left all of Thunder Basin’s hopes in the hands of the doubles teams, and they delivered. All three Bolts doubles team came away with two-set wins, which gave the team a 3-2 win over the Camels.
“The girls doubles teams took care of business,” TBHS coach Paul Stevens said. “I’m also proud of the two singles girls. They just got moved into those spots and they’re playing really hard.”
Stevens thought there were some positives to take away from the boys matches, like Jack Voigt winning a set from Campbell County’s Miles Veyna for the first time at No. 1 singles. But there just weren’t enough wins for Stevens.
“It’s good that we’re right there, but it’s unfortunate that we’re coming out on the wrong end of those matches,” he said. “We played hard, but I don’t think we were as tough as (the Camels) were. They gutted out the close ones and maybe we started overthinking things.”
The only TBHS team that managed to beat the Camels was Isaac Lass and Carson Hanson at No. 2 doubles. Joel Klaasen and Mason Miller had a 5-2 lead in the first set at No. 1 doubles, but Campbell County’s Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won five straight games, then took the second set for the win.
“I thought the other team was taking it to them at the start,” CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. “Momentum switches so fast in tennis that those kinds of things can happen.”
The only three-set match was Veyna’s win over Voigt, while Tanner Lemm beat Thunder Basin’s Jordan Klaasen with two 6-4 sets at No. 2 singles.
Lemm was one who Miessler thinks is showing a lot of improvement on the home stretch of the season. The other winner for the Camels was the No. 3 doubles team of Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison, 6-3, 6-4.
The “rivalry” between the Bolts and Camels hasn’t quite reached the tennis courts yet because the players know each other so well, Miessler said. For him, there were much larger things to worry about on the final weekend of the regular season.
“You want to beat your cross-town rivals, but I think everyone was focused on getting a better seed for regionals,” Miessler said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to fix.”
Both the Camels and the Bolts faced Sheridan on Saturday to officially finish the regular season, and the Broncs won both. They beat the TBHS boys 3-2 and the girls 4-1 before taking down CCHS by the same scores.
