The losing streak is finally over for Campbell County High School. For a fan base that was accustomed to state-contending football teams every season, two-plus years of losing seemed like an eternity.
The Camels came into Friday night losers of 21 straight, but they knew they had a chance against 0-2 Laramie High School. The 48-41 win was far from easy, but CCHS prevailed in a wild overtime battle.
The significance of the victory couldn’t have been clearer during the Camels’ game-sealing stop in overtime. The crowd went from chanting “One more play” to madly rushing the field seconds after Desmond Medina intercepted the pass on the goalline.
It was a shameless celebration, with tears flowing freely from players’ faces and hugs exchanging between anyone and everyone.
“It feels like we won the Super Bowl. This is awesome… I’m so proud of these guys,” junior quarterback Kaden Race said. “This just means everything right now. … I’m just riding this high."
The overtime period arrived in about the most dramatic fashion imaginable. After the Camels failed to run the clock out with less than two minutes to play in the fourth, the Plainsmen found themselves with one more chance down 41-34.
Laramie only had 10 seconds to cover 35 yards, but somehow found the end zone on the final play of regulation. Quarterback Garrett Dodd threw it up for grabs near the goal line and Janson Adair made an unbelievable catch for the tying touchdown as time expired.
High school overtime rules give each team a possession from the 10-yard line, until someone breaks the tie. The Camels had first crack at it and Race came up clutch, bootlegging to the right on 3rd and 11 and leaping into the end zone between two defenders.
It was the CCHS quarterback’s third touchdown of the game and second on the ground to go with a big interception on defense.
The frantic nature of the game wasn’t just reserved for overtime, because the Plainsmen just kept making big plays to stay in the game.
The Camels built themselves a 27-20 lead, following a nearly eight-minute drive to start the third quarter. Vijay Pitter capped it with one of his four touchdowns on the night, but the tides turned very quickly.
The Plainsmen answered with a well-run touchdown pass to tie the game early in the final period and then recovered a fumble in the end zone after CCHS snapped the ball over its punter’s head.
The two scores came just 1 minute 12 seconds apart to shock the crowd and put the Camels behind 34-27 in the blink of an eye. CCHS responded with two touchdowns of its own, however.
The first was a 63-yard pass from Race, as he hit Zach Wilcox 20 yards down the field. The senior receiver managed to squirm out of a tackle and then tight roped down the sideline for the score.
The next was the fourth touchdown for Pitter. He took the handoff straight up the gut from six yards out and dragged three Plainsmen defenders into the end zone to give CCHS the 41-34 lead with 4:30 remaining.
Pitter was one of the players that was noticeably emotional after the historic win. His performance spoke volumes, but his message after the game was simple.
“The Camels are back, baby,” he said.
Moving forward, Campbell County now has one of the deadliest weapons in high school sports — confidence.
“We knew we had a chance coming into this game. We can hang with anybody if we play just like that,” Race said. “We’re going to be a team to be reckoned with here pretty soon.”
