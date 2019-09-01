For the third straight week, the Thunder Basin High School girls golf team left a tournament as the winner.
Maria Farnum was the top girl in the field Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo Invite. She shot 163 over two days, while Karissa Tranas made it a 1-2 finish for the Bolts with a score of 176.
The TBHS boys team was also in the running for the win, but ended up taking second. All four of the Bolts’ best players finished in the top 10. Colter Praus tied for fourth with a score of 166, Teylor Rohde tied for sixth at 167, Leighton Holden took ninth and Kalub Balzer tied for 10th.
The Camels’ boys team finished sixth out of the 10 teams, with the top score of 178 coming from Brant Morrison. CCHS still only has one girl golfer, Myah Hammerquist, who finished a little out of the top 10 with a two-day score of 210.
Top 10 boys’ scores
1. Hardy Johnson, Thermopolis, 145
2. Brayden James, Sheridan, 155
3. Sean Sanders, Sheridan, 156
4. Colter Praus, TBHS, 166
4. Crandell Sanders, Powell, 166
6. Teylor Rhode, TBHS, 167
7. Josh Chavecin, Douglas, 167
8. Joe Musselman, Buffalo, 169
9. Leighton Holden, TBHS, 172
10. Kalub Balzer, TBHS, 173
10. Brock Owing, Sheridan, 173
Other Gillette boys’ scores:
Brant Morrison, CCHS, 178; Troy Jarvi, TBHS, 187; Shay Leupold, CCHS 194; Payton Watson, CCHS, 197; Dawson Reed, TBHS, 202.
Top 10 girls’ scores
1. Maria Farnum, TBHS, 163
2. Karissa Tranas, TBHS, 176
3. Samantha Spilman, Sheridan, 181
4. Hanna Detmer, Sheridan, 182
5. Libby Gardner, Sheridan, 191
5. Katie Jorgensen, Sheridan, 191
7. Arilyn Johnson, TBHS, 192
8. Much Wainscott, 195
9. Darby Barstad, TBHS, 196
10. Jade Reinhordt, Torrington, 197
Other Gillette girls’ scores:
Myah Hammerquist, CCHS, 210; Hailey Westbrook, TBHS, 216; Trinity Tystad, TBHS, 238.
