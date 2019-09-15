The Thunder Basin High School Bolts trailed the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 30-14 in the fourth quarter Friday and desperately needed something to change if they wanted to keep their No. 2 ranking and undefeated record.
That change came with a 25-yard pick-6 by Andre Felton with 11:07 left to play in the game.
“I had to step up big and fill that spot that we needed,” said Felton, a second-string defensive back. “I just felt like we were a better overall team in that second half.”
After Felton’s defensive touchdown, he turned around on the next offensive drive and caught a long scoring pass quarterback Mason Hamilton, who was back in the lineup from injury, to bring the score to 30-28 with 7:22 left.
The Bolts defense held the No. 1-ranked Thunderbird passing game in check on the next drive and forced East to punt.
Thunder Basin marched down the field from their own 9-yard line with 3:12 left to play and gave kicker Garner Gauthier a chance to take the lead with a 41-yard field goal with 1:22 to play.
“I was a little nervous, but everybody on my team before that in the fourth quarter, they were like, ‘You got to keep your cool and put it through,’” Gauthier said. “Coach told me just to not think about everyone around me,and to close everybody out, and that’s what I did, and I just did what I had to do to put it through, and that won the game for us.”
Gauthier missed a first-half field goal attempt wide left and the Thunderbirds called a timeout on his game-winner to ice the kicker. But Gauthier stroked it through the uprights for a Bolts lead at 31-30.
East couldn’t score on its next drive and TBHS moved to 3-0 on the season with Friday’s win at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.
“On third down, I called a timeout. We talked about just running the ball, trying to get the ball to the middle of the field, because he’s more confident from the middle of the field,” coach Trent Pikula said about setting up the winning field goal.
“He was a little down on himself, but I still have confidence in him,” hew said. “They called a timeout trying to ice him. He shook that off and nailed it through. He was probably good for 10 (more) yards.”
The Bolts had the No. 1 defense going in having allowed 134 total yards per game before playing the Thunderbirds. East boasted had the top offense with more than 500 yards a game.
“It’s only a three-year program, but it very well could be the biggest win for our program in the history of our young football team,” Pikula said. “No. 2 vs. No. 3, being down by 16 in the fourth quarter.
“It was just battling and battling and just a total team effort. If it’s not the biggest win, it’s right up there.”
The Thunderbirds ended with 513 total yards of offense and the Bolts finished with 413 yards.
Thunder Basin plays Sheridan on Friday.
Sheridan beat No. 1 Natrona on Friday 31-7. After Friday, Sheridan and Thunder Basin are the only undefeated teams left in Class 4A.
