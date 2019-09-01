The Pronghorns were able to practice their shot selection on Saturday when they tallied 51 total shots against the visiting Dakota County Technical College Blue Knights.
Of those 51 shots, Gillette College (1-1) buried 10 of them, and ended the game with a blowout 10-1 victory at the K2 Technologies College Invite at the Pronghorns’ home field.
“Definitely built some confidence, so that was really good going into tomorrow’s match,” head coach Nate Ulness said. “I thought they moved the ball really well. They did what we worked on at training this week.”
There were three Pronghorns who scored two goals a piece in Jaycie Greene, Emma Jarvis and Kelsey Hogan.
“The whole team just came out on fire,” Hogan said. “I think it started yesterday in our pre-game practice. We were just really wanting to get after it this weekend.”
The other goal scorers were Desi Wilson, Ciarra Valdez, Karlie Valdez and Kallee Warren. Warren capped scoring for either team with the Pronghorns’ 10th goal at 3:20 left to play.
At one point during a portion of the game when the Pronghorns were barreling down particularly hard on the Blue Knights’ defense, two DCTC defenders got into a mid-play argument, and one said, “I got eight girls, what do you want me to do?”
The Blue Knights only mustered one shot in the first half, and four shots total. The Pronghorns pulled starting goalie Nia Trejo with about 30 minutes left in the game after she watched most of the game from between the posts with little action coming her way.
If the Blue Knights had received a point for every minute they kept the ball in the Pronghorns’ half of the field, they probably still would’ve lost.
Trejo’s replacement was Sydney Thompson. She made two saves and gave up one goal on a penalty kick. DCTC’s Brenda Vargas shot a laser to Thompson’s top left corner with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, and that broke up a shut-out.
The Pronghorns are scheduled to play Mount Marty at 4p.m. Sunday for the final game of the K2 Technologies College Invite. A former Pronghorn is on the team in Sierra Rosales, a junior who played at Gillette College as a sophomore and moved on to the four-year college to continue her career.
“We’re going to be able to match up with her so that will be fun,” said Hogan, a sophomore who played with her last year. “I’m excited to play against her tomorrow.”
