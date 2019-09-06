There are many ways to set the tone in a football game, but few are better than scoring the opening touchdown in 31 seconds.
That’s exactly what the Thunder Basin High School football team did Friday night against Cheyenne South. It was junior Pikula who provided the spark, as he ran for 38 and 41 yards on the first two plays to make it 7-0.
That opened the flood gates and the Bolts had no trouble cruising to a 68-13 victory at home. The final 24 minutes of the game were merely a formality, as TBHS led 60-7 at the intermission and the clock ran for the entire second half.
Head coach Trent Pikula said that he was was weirdly nervous for this game, mostly because he didn’t want to see a letdown. However, his players came ready to play and one of the biggest positives was the improvement along the offensive line.
“What we build on here is the fact that our offensive line did a much better job,” coach Pikula said. “We got on them pretty good. I said ‘We’ve got to step up and if you want this team to be successful, you have to make some plays’ and they did.”
This week was a little different for the O-line, because they were mainly run blocking. Quarterback Mason Hamilton was out sick all week and with a strong wind in the first quarter, the Bolts didn’t throw the ball until almost midway through the second.
They didn’t miss a beat, though, thanks to huge performances from running backs Tyson Edwards and Jaxon Pikula. Both crossed the goal line three times for touchdowns and combined for 276 yards on the ground.
That accounted for the majority of the scoring on the night. Ryan Baker, who started at quarterback, threw a touchdown to Dylan Catlin to cap a one-play drive from nine yards out. That pushed the lead to 53-7 with 4 minutes 39 seconds left in the second quarter.
Ethan Cox took over at QB to start the second half and tacked on another touchdown with a nine-yard designed run. The final two scores came from the other two phases of the game — defense and special teams.
Isaiah Halliburton had one of the best highlights of the game. A defensive stop forced South to punt midway through the first quarter and Halliburton fielded near the 15 and outran everyone down the sideline to make it 19-0.
The final player to find the end zone Friday night was Blaine Allen. The play was created by a massive hit on the quarterback by Caleb Driskill, which gave Allen time to break on the tipped ball and return the interception 12 yards to the house.
The Bolts are outscoring their opponents 112-13 after two weeks, but the road gets much tougher next week when they travel to Cheyenne East High School on Friday.
“We’ve got a much bigger game next week and the week after that,” coach Pikula said. “East is a good football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.