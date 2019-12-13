Coach Braidi Lutgen was expecting four players with starting experience to be ready to help Thunder Basin High School defend its 2019 state basketball championship this season.
But that wasn’t the case when she opened the doors for the first day of practice Dec. 2. A few weeks before the season, all-state guard Meadow Kuntz injured her foot and won’t return until February.
Then Lutgen learned that a nagging back injury will keep Rigan McInerney from playing this season. She started all three games at the state tournament last season.
That left two with extensive starting experience — all-conference guard Jersie Taylor and second-team all-conference forward Molly Strub.
The Bolts also have to find replacements for three seniors. Two were full-time starters in all-state selection Madi Miller and Abby Geer, along with one of their top bench players, Shelby Tarter.
With Taylor and Strub leading the way, Thunder Basin still has plenty of weapons to fill the gaps — and with a host of upperclassmen.
“We anticipated a couple more, but still, for the first time in three years I have a veteran team,” Lutgen said. “Now the entire varsity squad is full of juniors and seniors.”
Chasing another trophy
Few things motivate a program like a state championship. This offseason, it drove the Bolts to a new level.
“I think our state championship helped. That’s every team’s ultimate goal is to get there,” Strub said. “After we got it, we were like, ‘Yes, but we know we still have to keep working hard to achieve that goal again.’”
The Bolts went all-in this offseason — camps, open gyms, traveling basketball. Lutgen only lives a few blocks from TBHS, but she still couldn’t believe how much time she spent driving to the school to open the gym this summer.
The seniors didn’t miss anything throughout the offseason, Lutgen said. The rest of the team took the example and also basically spent the summer and fall in the gym.
“Everyone on our team has individual motivation, too, so we’re always in the gym shooting even if we’re not at open gym,” Strub said. “That’s what makes a good team is when every person is individually motivated and then you guys can all work together, too.”
Taylor spent much of her summer vacation playing in a basketball league in Denver. All five starters on that summer team will likely be Division I commits and it showed her a new level of competition.
“It was definitely a different basketball game, like, way faster, way more competitive, better skilled girls. But I think I got a lot out of it,” said Taylor, who will play at Sheridan College next year.
Strub, who has already signed to play for Black Hills State, also made considerable improvement over the summer. She knew she was going to be expected to play a more aggressive role this year, and now with McInerney’s absence, the spotlight is on her even more as Thunder Basin’s main post presence.
“They’re going to see a different Molly as far as her ability to score,” Lutgen said. “She worked a ton of different moves this summer and she’s a lot stronger with the ball than she was last year. She’s really developed her offensive game over the summer.”
Strub relishes the opportunity to step into a larger role. Having more responsibility on offense is something she’s excited about, but she also has embraced the less glamorous aspects of being a senior leader.
“I feel like my role and all the seniors’ roles is to make everyone more intense and getting everyone going,” Strub said. “And that’s by getting up on D and talking. Defense is really important to us.”
Taylor and Strub can feed off each other in Thunder Basin’s offense. Much of it goes through dribble drive action, while Strub waits for her opportunity on the backside block, Lutgen said.
It’s a great fit for the two seniors. The key is being able to draw defenders away from their assignments and Taylor’s ability to drive and score.
“I definitely can not necessarily take over a game, but step up if we need a basket,” Taylor said. “If we need something to happen, I can make something happen.
“Whatever Lutgen needs me to do in a tight situation, I think she can count on me.”
Taylor and Strub will be centerpieces in Thunder Basin’s drive-and-kick offense is having shot makers on the outside. The Bolts led the state in 3-point attempts last season and they have the pieces to be one of the top shooting teams again.
Brooke Conklin led the team in 3-point percentage last season and ranked sixth in the conference at 38%. Lutgen expects Conklin, Marissa Jordan, Payton McGrath and Breckyn Hamlin all to be serious catch-and-shoot threats from behind the arc. Sydney Solem will be a do-it-all player for the Bolts.
“Madi (Miller) was a really good shooter and attacker, so we lost that, but we have a lot of good shooters now, too,” Strub said. “We’re all super close and a lot of us have played together since, like, third grade, and now it’s just fun.”
It’ll be a different Bolts team that walked away with the state championship trophy last year. But as Strub likes to say, “It’s a good different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.