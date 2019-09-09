Gillette College men’s soccer was clearly the better team Friday, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard until there was just under 12 minutes left in the game.
The Pronghorns had to dig themselves out of a 1-0 hole after Central Wyoming College scored a goal out of nowhere right before halftime. Gillette continued to create chances in the second half and it paid off with three late goals to take a convincing 3-1 victory.
Near misses was the theme for Gillette most of the game. Attacking chances came early and often and in many varieties, but the finishing touch was elusive.
At least until the Pronghorns broke the ice with just 13 minutes 20 seconds remaining. Sophomore Jordan Milby made a great run down the left sideline with the ball at his feet and set up Leno Daegatano perfectly for a simple finish in the box to tie the game.
The winner came less than two minutes later. The Pronghorns’s corner rebounded to the top of the box and right in front of the arriving Joey Antonovich. He took a mighty swing at the ball on the volley and it flew straight into the right corner of the net.
Gillette put the finishing touches on the win with 4:52 remaining. Martin Soto lost his man near the sideline and he delivered a dangerous cross right to the head of Victor Quinones at the back post. The ball dropped over the goalkeeper and Quinones headed into the back of the net.
The comeback was a culmination of never giving up and staying composed. Once the first 10 minutes of the game passed, the Pronghorns dominated proceedings, but a win was in doubt for awhile because of the missed chances and several frustrating calls.
Central’s lone goal was scored on a free kick from nearly midfield and it was completely against the flow of the game. Dallin Steiner delivered a perfect ball into the box and Marko Pavlovic used his big height advantage to redirect the ball right into the net.
Other than that, the Pronghorn defense didn’t have many issues. The play of Isaack Shire and Shey Rearick in the middle allowed Zach Milliron and Francisco Ulloa Tapia to freely attack down the sidelines.
Gillette College 6, Northwest College 1
The Pronghorns returned to the field on Sunday to take on Northwest College, but they didn't have much trouble grabbing another win. Gillette continued its attacking momentum and ran through Northwest for a 6-1 victory.
Victor Quinones and Leno Degaetano both scored two goals on the day, while Francisco Ulloa Tapia and Joey Antonovich added the other two.
Quionones and Antonovich also had two assists on the day to complete the huge win. It was also Degaetano and Antonovich's second straight day scoring a goal.
Gillette College will be back in action on Friday when it heads to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming Community College at 5:30 p.m.
