A week after dismantling Cheyenne Central, the Thunder Basin High School football team turns its attention to another team from the capital.
The Bolts are home again Friday night, this time against Cheyenne South High School. The Bison have ranked near the bottom of the state since the school’s opening in 2011, but they’ll provide a much different look compared to the Indians last week.
While TBHS is the overwhelming favorite with South only going 2-7 last season, the Bison had some success in one area against Natrona County last week.
Despite losing 68-12, they piled up more than 300 yards rushing against the Mustangs, but just couldn’t find the end zone. South runs a wing-T type offense, with several different moving parts, and that’s Bolts coach Trent Pikula’s focus this week.
The Bison will run fakes, jet sweeps and many different types of run plays, which will force the Bolts to be very disciplined on defense.
“It’s just assignment football. Just make sure you do you’re job on every play,” Pikula said.
South’s specialty is pounding the ball for 3-4 yards every play, taking time off the clock and keeping the opposing offense on the sideline. On the flip side, the key for the Bolts will be getting quick stops and not giving the Bison any chance to make those sustained drives.
Pikula said that South will bide its time with the short game before trying to hit over the top with a big play. That’s why getting off the field as a defense is so important.
Last week, Thunder Basin had to deal with a quarterback with a lot of arm talent and handled it with flying colors. This week it’ll have its hands full with a running quarterback — Braeden Hughes — who had 143 rushing yards against Natrona.
On the other side of the ball, this matchup will be a great chance for quarterback Mason Hamilton and the offense to bounce back. All that was holding the 44-0 win from getting seriously out of hand last week was Thunder Basin’s four turnovers to go with a rash of penalties.
However, Pikula said that Natrona was able to score almost at will against the Bison last week, so the Bolts can clean some things up offensively.
