The Wyoming Class 3A and 4A State Basketball Championships in Casper have been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The state speech competition also has been canceled.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the announcement late Thursday morning on its website, saying the cancellation was done at the direction of the Casper—Natrona County Department of Health.
"For me it was a no-brainer. My job is to protect the state," county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell told reporters during a press conference. "It just made no sense, because we really don't have an idea of what's in the state. We already have a (confirmed) case. I'm sure we have more that we don't know about."
On Thursday evening, the first case of coronavirus in Wyoming was confirmed in a woman from Sheridan County. The Sheridan boys basketball team was scheduled to compete in the tournament Thursday night.
There were no confirmed cases in Natrona County at the time of the tournaments cancellation.
The first game of the tournament Thursday morning between the Cheyenne Central and Green River high school girls teams was played as planned with spectators. Then, the WHSAA announced that the following games would be played with only players, coaches and trainers. No fans or media would be allowed in the Casper Events Center.
A short time later came the announcement that the tournament was nixed. The move follows similar cancellations and postponements of sporting events at all levels s prompted by concerns of spreading the new coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without spectators. Later the same day, the NBA suspended its season upon learning a player had contracted the virus. Multiple college tournaments have since been cancelled or postponed.
The Wyoming Class 3A/4A hoops tourney was scheduled to begin Thursday and run through Saturday in Casper and was slated to include the Thunder Basin High School girls and boys, and the Campbell County boys teams from Gillette.
