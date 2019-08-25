The high school tennis season is already getting into full swing after just a week of school.
The first conference matches for Gillette school were Friday and Saturday, as both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools hosted three duals.
Powell and Cody high schools came to Gillette on Friday and alternated competitions against the Camels and Bolts. Then on Saturday, the Gillette teams took on Jackson High School to finish the weekend.
All three opponents provided a challenge and CCHS managed one dual win each for the girls and boys teams. Powell and Cody swept the Camels, but the girls and boys both beat Jackson 3-2.
Thunder Basin didn’t fare quite as well. The Bolts boys team played well to beat Cody 5-0, but that was the only dual win for the Bolts. The girls played Jackson and Powell tough in 3-2 losses, but really struggled against Cody.
TBHS head coach Paul Stevens said his team has some work to do this coming week of practice. The Thunder Basin boys don’t have anything scheduled this week, but the girls will be at the Rapid City Invite in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday.
The Campbell County boys have duals in Alliance, Nebraska, on Thursday. The girls team will play in the S.D. Duals in Rapid City on Friday before joining the Bolts in the Rapid City Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.