Spain beats Australia 95-88 to reach final
BEIJING — No one on Spain’s basketball team is looking past Sunday’s World Cup final.
Certainly not Marc Gasol, who scored 33 points to lead the Spanish over Australia 95-88 in double overtime on Friday in the semifinals. Ricky Rubio scored 19 points and Sergio Llull added 17.
Spain will next face Argentina, which defeated France 80-66 in the other semifinal game.
Gasol won the NBA title a few months ago with the Toronto Raptors. And now he can do the double by winning with Spain, which won this title 13 years ago when it was called the world championship.
What would gold mean?
“Let’s talk about it Sunday,” replied Gasol, who played on the 2006 team with his brother Pau and current team member Rudy Fernandez. “Let’s see how it goes. I don’t want to lose a second thinking of what would be, what it would mean for us.”
He said his attention is on detail and preparing. Not celebrating. Not yet.
“Whenever the game is over, life will go on either way,” he said.
It was two 3-point shots by Llull in the second overtime that pushed Spain to one of its largest leads of the game after trailing much of the time.
Patty Mills scored 34 to lead Australia with Nic Kay adding 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Australia will try again for a bronze medal in a major men’s basketball championship. The Boomers are 0-4 in third-place games in the Olympics — including three years ago in Rio de Janeiro — and had never reached the semifinals of the World Cup.
Bills’ Tyrel Dodson
suspended 6 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dodson was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy Thursday, a day after the player reached an agreement with prosecutors to defer a domestic violence charge of disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior-fighting.
Dodson has agreed to enter a diversion program and must also meet other conditions to have the charge cleared from his record. He is scheduled to have a restitution hearing in November and has a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14, 2020.
Separate charges of assault and property damage were dropped as part of the agreement.
Dodson’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not return a message seeking comment.
Dodson spent the offseason practicing with the team before being placed on the reserve/commissioner’s exempt list on Aug. 31, when the Bills made their final cuts to establish their regular-season roster.
He was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M, and signed with Buffalo on May 9.
He was arrested at a nightclub following the altercation on May 25.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane says a team investigation found no credible evidence of Dodson committing an act of domestic violence. He adds the team’s pre-draft evaluation of Dodson showed no history of him getting into legal trouble.
Swedish boycott stops 4 Nations tournaments
STOCKHOLM — The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the Four Nations women’s hockey tournament in November because it can’t guarantee its players’ participation due to an ongoing pay dispute.
The federation announced the decision Friday and noted the uncertainty regarding their players’ status has made it difficult for the three other competing nations to make travel plans. The tournament was scheduled to feature teams from Finland, the United States and Canada.
Sweden’s top players are boycotting their national team because they are unhappy over pay and working conditions.
The players skipped a Five Nations tournament in Finland in August because of the strike.
