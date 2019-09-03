The opening hole is 110 yards long and missing short and right is just fine. Actually, it’s ideal.
But instead of tightening the strap on a golf glove during the pre-shot routine, players make sure their shoelaces are tight.
Instead of pulling a wedge from the bag, players tee up their favorite soccer balls. This is FootGolf.
As always, the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department tries to give the community of Gillette as many opportunities as possible. That’s why it started FootGolf in 2014 and the unique sport is still going strong five years later.
It combines the skills and mindset from both soccer and golf and is played with soccer balls and enlarged cups that sit off the green.
Dwayne Dillinger, the golf course superintendent at Bell Nob, spearheaded the effort to bring FootGolf to Gillette and also provided the facilities needed to play. Since Bell Nob has its own par 3 course, it seemed like the perfect place to install a FootGolf course.
Fortunately, that didn’t require much effort. All it took was installing 21-inch holes on the side of each green that could fit a soccer ball and the course was ready to use.
When it comes to game play, all the traditional rules of golf apply. The tee boxes are the same, the stroke requirements are the same, but players have to hit all their shots using their feet.
“It’s basically played just like golf. You start on the tee box, use a soccer ball, and kick it to the hole,” Dillinger said.
Although the soccer-golf hybrid doesn’t attract huge numbers — Dillinger estimated 400-600 rounds have been played this year — it certainly provides something different.
“Sometimes in the evening, you might see a dad out there playing golf with his kid and his kid is playing FootGolf,” Dillinger said. “It was a pretty minimal investment — a set of flags and a set of cups. So you’ve got something else for the kids to do.
FootGolf is a way to increase traffic at the course, even for people who aren’t huge golfers. A lot of the rounds are played when coaches bring their youth soccer, or even college soccer teams to play.
Nate Ulness, head coach of the Gillette College women’s soccer team, rounded his players up to have some FootGolf fun on Labor Day. Sophomore Sydney Thompson had the low round of 37 as the Pronghorns battled the wind for nine holes.
Ulness said his team had a lot of fun and credited Bell Nob’s head pro Kameron Brown and the staff for doing a great job with the par 3 and FootGolf course. The Pronghorns have made it a point to play three years in a row now and it’s always a good time.
“We enjoy going up there at least once a year to take a little break from soccer. It’s a fun game, more people should try it,” Ulness said. “It’s just a completely different game. You have to be pretty technical to play it.”
