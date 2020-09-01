The level of the play on the field Friday night was more than fans could’ve asked for at Thunder Basin High School with the Bolts winning a comeback thriller 34-28. But the pregame buzz around the stadium didn’t seem the same at either high school in Gillette.
While fans still showed up more than an hour before the opening kickoff, the gates were never overwhelmingly busy at either school. In fact, the number of fans standing in line was a fraction of those seen for Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school graduations this summer.
Most fans coming through the gates either had a face covering on or one in hand. Those who didn’t seemed to be in family groups, which aren’t required to social distance if they’re from the same household sitting together.
At Campbell County’s game, which was senior night, an eerie feeling was cast over the football stadium. CCHS Activities Director Zach Schmidt said Camels Stadium hit its 1,000 occupancy and some fans had to be turned away.
Despite the sell-out crowd, no large groups or long lines awaited fans at the gate. The sound of the cannon before kick-off, a tradition for Campbell County football, rung in the season — one that has more of an ominous feeling hanging over it compared to years past.
“We’re six months removed from our March quarantine and we have kids out here participating in activities,” Schmidt said. “Our fans followed all the guidelines that we gave them and they were awesome coming out here to cheer.”
Ticket sales at CCHS were different compared to Thunder Basin because of senior night, Schmidt said. Instead of players each getting four tickets reserved for their families to buy, each senior could reserve eight.
Band members and cheerleaders also were allotted two tickets each. Players who weren’t seniors could reserve up to four and players for the away team could reserve two.
Long lines weren’t a thing at Thunder Basin either, where attendance was closer to 700 fans. Fans entered the stadium through three gates, and when they got in, things just looked a little different.
Every coach from both TBHS and Cheyenne East were masked up while they roamed the field and barked orders during pregame warmups. The band, which usually sits behind the student section, was on the track in the corner of the stadium.
At CCHS, Schmidt organized band members away from the main grandstands and into their own bleachers to avoid large gatherings. The distant sound of the music traveled differently than usual, but the band played on nonetheless.
During both games, the sidelines were less crowded than usual with varsity rosters limited to 50 players.
The Thunder Basin coaches were constantly trying to distance their players farther, shouting for them to “spread out” and clearing paths for players to come off the field and go straight to the water bottle area.
Players on the Campbell County sidelines took turns providing water for those on the field during a time-out or intermission. During these breaks in action, players kept their helmets on while coaches equipped their purple face-coverings.
In the stands
For parents, football was back and these small changes to the game were an afterthought.
“It was tremendous for us. I felt bad for the senior (basketball) class last year. They were heading to state rated No. 1 and the didn’t finish,” said Dan Baker, father of TBHS junior quarterback Ryan Baker. “To see high school sports again, I mean it’s one of the my favorite things, so I was just happy to go out there and watch them play.”
Dan Baker, who wore his mask at the game, said that COVID-19 has been around long enough that he’s almost used to people wearing face coverings.
“At this point, I don’t even recognize it anymore,” he said.
Thunder Basin ended up beating Cheyenne East in a punch-for-punch battle that came down to the final seconds.
There were wild, momentum-swinging plays, like when Baker threw the game-winning touchdown to senior Ty Myers with 38 seconds left. On the previous drive, senior running back Jaxon Pikula dragged multiple Thunderbirds into the end zone from 14 yards out.
On those kinds of plays, Dan Baker said that some of the fans forgot about the guidelines. They couldn’t help themselves and a few high fives were shared between groups.
Many of the TBHS fans all started watching the Bolts at the same time when the school was established in 2017. Several of them almost have assigned seats on Friday nights, but that changed slightly this year with most fans separating themselves by household.
“The biggest thing I noticed is people spreading out. Friends that I used to sit by were a ways away from me,” said Dan Baker, who sat with his youngest son, his wife and in-laws. “It’s kind of the same people sitting in the same spots. You just spread out a little bit.”
CCHS didn’t have the same luck in the team’s home-opener. The Camels hung around for much of the game, but were put out of reach of Rock Springs when they went up 35-6.
That would be the final score for the Camels, who struggled to string good plays together and put points on the board. Penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes plagued CCHS, but those are things that can be coached out of their game in the future, coach Andrew Rose said.
Putting the scoreboard aside, Rose said the Camel football team and CCHS had a successful night overall.
“I mean, we sold out. It was a sell-out crowd,” Rose said. “They had to turn people away. They were upset. That gives us a little more ammunition when we ask (WHSAA) to allow more people.”
It was an emotional night on both sides of town, but CCHS and TBHS walked off the turf with two completely different mindsets. While Thunder Basin walked away with the adrenaline still pumping from a game-winning touchdown drive, the Camels were disappointed on senior night in front of a home crowd.
“It was still special, regardless of the outcome,” Rose said. “It was still special to have a football game and to be able to have a sense of normalcy that we’ve lost over the last five months.
“Regardless of the outcome, that is a dang special thing.”
On the field
From a player’s perspective, there was some good and some bad when it comes to playing football with COVID-19 guidelines.
Senior Brody Richardson, a linebacker at TBHS, said one of the positives was the added break time between extra point attempts and kickoff. That is meant give players enough time to find their water, because they’re required to use their own bottles.
Richardson, who didn’t play football the last two years, said his legs were tiring out as the game went on, so the extra time was welcome.
“I personally liked that to catch your breath a little,” he said. “I did notice a big difference there.”
One of the negatives was how hard it is to communicate with coaches at times. Richardson said with all the coaches wearing masks, sometimes words don’t travel as far and also can sound jumbled.
“Sometimes you can’t hear them as well or sometimes it’s muffled,” Richardson said. “When you keep your distance it’s all right, because they can take their mask off. But when it’s up, it’s kind of hard to hear them.”
Another guideline that added extra time to the game was the requirement to sanitize the playing equipment, which includes the football being used in the game. When a referee noticed a game-ball being used for extensive periods or becoming dirty on the playing field, the game was paused to swap out the ball to properly disinfect it.
While the coaches and players have responsibilities and protocols they must follow in order to keep their seasons alive, the fans also have a responsibility to pay that same respect, Schmidt said.
“Keeping their masks on and socially distancing” are what it will take for fans to be able to enjoy a football game on Friday night for the rest of the season, Schmidt said.
“Any night where you can have activities for kids is a good night,” Schmidt said. “I don’t worry as much about the scoreboard. … I look at things in terms of progress and we’re a heck of a lot further in August with kids and activities than we were in March.
“Hopefully over the next six months we make even more progress.”
One week of the nine-game regular season is down. And as fans, Dan Baker said it’s their job to continue following the guidelines so their kids can get to the postseason.
“As fans, we owe it to (the kids) to behave and do what we’re supposed to do so they can play,” he said. “I’m not necessarily for masks, but if I’m asked to do it, I do it.
“People that make the decisions will make the decisions based on how we (fans) behave.”
