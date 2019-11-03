The wait for a meaningful game for the Gillette College men’s basketball team came to and end on Friday, when it tipped off the regular season in Casper. The Pronghorns took on Air Force Prep and Trinidad State Junior College and came away with a pair of tight wins.
Friday’s matchup against Air Force Prep ended in a 81-78 victory for Gillette, with freshman Gary Solomon leading the way with 27 points and five assists. Then the Pronghorns picked up another three-point win Saturday over Trinidad State, 67-64. Solomon continued his hot start by leading the team with 23 points.
Gillette hit the court running against Air Force Prep and held a 45-32 lead at halftime. However, Air Force Prep outscored the Pronghorns by 10 in the second half to make things interesting before falling 81-78. The Pronghorns shot just 2-13 from behind the 3-point arc in the final 20 minutes.
Apart from Solomon’s 27, Jo Jones and Bradly Akhile were both in double figures with 10 points each for the Pronghorns, while Tarig Eisa finished with nine. Anthony Felisma was the team’s leading rebounder with six.
The Pronghorns were forced to make a comeback to beat Trinidad State after falling behind by as many as 14 in the first half. They cut the deficit to five by halftime at 44-39 before continuing the run into the second half.
Gillette ended up taking an 11-point lead with 13:04 left in the game, but had to fend off Trinidad late for the 67-64 victory. The Pronghorns stepped up defensively in the second half and only allowed 20 points to secure the win.
Isaac Mushila, who scored 10, was the only Pronghorn in double figures besides Solomon’s 23. Felisma led the team in rebounding with seven and Akhile had six.
Next up, Gillette College will put its 2-0 record to the test at another tournament in Devils Lake, North Dakota. The Pronghorns will first play Lake Region State College on Friday before taking on Dakota College on Saturday.
