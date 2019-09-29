My golf round Monday evening at Bell Nob wasn’t anything special, but the same can’t be said for my playing partner’s.
What was supposed to be a casual nine-hole round with Thunder Basin High School golf coach Kameron Hunter quickly turned into something much more serious. I had encouraged him to bring nothing better than his C game so that I could hang, and good thing he didn’t listen.
I asked Kameron on the first hole what the lowest round of his life was. He told me 66 — a number I can’t even begin to approach — and added that there are some days he just gets hot and things get a little crazy.
Like clockwork, he proceeded to birdie hole 10 with ease, then parred 11 and 12 before rattling off eagle, birdie, birdie on the next three. That put him at 6 under par through seven holes.
Kameron had four straight 3s on his scorecard, which is when we both looked at each other as if to say, “What the heck is going on?”
It was the first time the two of us had ever played together, but the look on Kameron’s face said it all. He had never played this well and was fully aware that he was off to a once-in-a-lifetime start.
By the time we got to hole 18, our ninth hole, Kameron had the chance to join some elite company. The coveted nine-hole score of 29 was still on the table, but he needed to sink a 25-foot bending putt to do it.
With how the day was going, I shouldn’t have been surprised that Kameron made it, but he did. After about 4 feet of break, the ball used one of its very last revolutions to trickle into the hole and Kameron’s hand immediately went to his mouth.
At this point, we were still planning on just playing nine holes because we both had rec league volleyball with our respected teams at 7 p.m. But there was no stopping a round like this.
So after poking his head into the clubhouse to share the news of his 29, we headed to the front, which is actually considered the easier nine holes.
Before the tee shot on No. 1, Kameron said, “This is a big hole,” following the adrenaline rush on 18 and the small break at the turn. But there was nothing to worry about.
He hit his typical 320- to 330-yard drive and then easily reached the par-5 green with his second. Two putts later, he was in for birdie and the momentum was rolling again.
The front nine wasn’t the wild ride that the back was, but close. Kameron birdied holes 3 and 6 to move to 10-under on the round and then had an eagle putt lip out on the par-5 seventh.
By the time we arrived on hole 9, I had picked my ball up and was simply enjoying the show. Kameron found himself with about 140 yards left for his final approach shot, and despite the nerves that had to be running through his body, he stuck it to within 6 feet of the hole.
When the ensuing birdie putt dropped, we exchanged a huge high five and I left the last hole shaking my head in amazement.
Kameron had just shot a 12-under 60, which is the lowest score shot at Bell Nob Golf Course from any tee box. (The black/pro tee boxes record is 67.)
And let my contributions be noted, however small they might’ve been. There’s nothing like a few tension-breaking laughs to calm the building nerves on a record-setting round and I’m happy to say I provided that.
While Kameron was hitting some of the longest drives of his life, often captioned by an “oh, that’s perfect” from me, I was all over the place. I was actually feeling guilty about slowing down this great round, but he said my shots were giving him just enough of a break to stay out of his own head.
We also joked about the round doubling as my caddying résumé after I helped him with a couple tough reads on the green, but I’m still waiting to hear back on that.
