Gillette is hosting the state golf tournament Friday and Saturday and Thunder Basin High School Athletic Director Tom Seamans needs help from the community to run it.
He said he still needs at least 20 markers for the tournament to run properly. The main job of a marker is to ride along with the foursomes and keep track of the players’ scores.
Markers can be adults of any age and don’t need in-depth knowledge of golf rules. However, some golf knowledge is preferred so they can properly keep score.
Rules officials will be on site if there is any dispute in that area, but if there is a disagreement on strokes at the end of a hole, the markers should be able to help settle the issue.
Seamans already has about 10 volunteers, but needs at least 30 total. He said “the more the merrier,” and if there ends up being too many markers, the extras can go home or double up in a cart to help someone else.
Either way, breakfast will be provided.
“I would be a shame not to have enough to host this tournament properly,” Seamans said.
Not everyone who volunteers will be able to follow the top groups, Seamans said, but one is needed for every group at state.
Those interested in helping can call the TBHS activities office at 307-685-5615.
The state tournament is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.