While many sports were opening their seasons this weekend, the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams were entering their third week of competition.
It was a girls weekend, as the Camels and Bolts both traveled to South Dakota for the Rapid City Invite — an all-girls singles tournament. They competed in the JV division, because Wyoming teams can’t be included in the South Dakota varsity division and score points.
Both teams ended up getting challenged, regardless, though. The Bolts ended up with three winners and five of their eight players in action placed in the top three.
Thunder Basin’s winners were Kim Kern in No. 4 singles, along with Maggie Bruse in No. 7 singles and Katie Bruse in No. 8 singles. Kinsley Larson and Autumn Lund both took third place in No. 5 and 6 singles.
Campbell County wasn’t as successful as a whole, but Alli represented very well by winning the No. 1 singles bracket and only losing one game. The other two placers were Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary, who took fourth in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Rapid City Invite
Thunder Basin results
No. 1 singles: Alyson Borchers — did not place.
No. 2 singles: Ali Morgan — did not place.
No. 3 singles: Alexa Kuhbacher — did not place.
No. 4 singles: Kim Kern — first place.
No. 5 singles: Kinsley Larson — third place.
No. 6 singles: Autumn Lund — third place.
No. 7 singles: Maggie Bruse — first place.
No. 8 singles: Katie Bruse — first place.
Campbell County results
No. 1 singles: Alli Hays — first place.
No. 2 singles: Alexa Richert — did not place.
No. 3 singles: Livia Castellanos — fourth place.
No. 4 singles: Abi Neary — fourth place.
No. 5 singles: Taylor Kannapel — did not place.
No. 6 singles: Mari Bouzis — did not place.
No. 7 singles: Isabell St. Martin — did not place.
No. 8 singles: Chloe Rankin — did not place.
