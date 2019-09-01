The scoring came in bunches Friday night, as the Thunder Basin High School football team opened its season against the Cheyenne Central Indians at home.
The Bolts were ahead only 9-0 with with two minutes to play in the first half, but that quickly swelled to 23-0 following two quick touchdown strikes right before intermission. Two more scoring droughts lasted almost the entire third and fourth quarter, but Thunder Basin came alive at the end of each period to close out the 44-0 victory.
“Good start. Total team effort. … This was a great building block for us,” head coach Trent Pikula said. “I think the sky is the limit. If our defense can play like that and put teams in situations like they did tonight, our offense will get better.”
Pikula said there was a lot to clean up, including four turnovers and multiple trips into the red zone that came up empty. But the TBHS defense, and Caleb Driskill in particular, played lights out to blank the Indians.
Driskill was in the backfield on almost every single play, finishing with 12 tackles and a sack. As a unit, the Bolts dominated the line of scrimmage and the pressure forced Central quarterback Dawson Macleary into five interceptions.
“I was just proud of our team,” Driskill said. “Guys were knocking helmets off. It was a great team win, but our defense was pretty incredible tonight.”
Two of the interceptions came from Andre Felton, who was playing in his first varsity game. He was responsible for putting the nail in Central’s coffin late in the fourth, taking an interception to the house with 1 minute 19 seconds remaining and then jumping another route with 22 seconds on the clock.
Felton wasn’t the only defensive player to return an interception for a touchdown Friday night. Linebacker Colton Randall did, too.
He read the quarterback’s eyes with 1:25 left in the first quarter, picked off the pass at the 35 and rumbled into the end zone to make it 23-0.
The other two interceptions were made by defensive back, Tanner Richards, and D-lineman, Gavin Carrol, while the final turnover was a fumble caused by a big hit from Blaine Allen. Just like last year during the 47-0 win over Central, the TBHS defense has started the season with a big shutout.
“It felt great. That’s what we wanted at the end of the game. Let’s finish it strong and keep that goose egg on the board,” Richards said. “It’s an awesome feeling as a defense.”
The shutout was never in much danger, mostly because the Indians couldn’t get anywhere near the end zone. They didn’t actually pass midfield until there was 3:50 left in the first half and never reached the red zone.
Offensively, the Bolts managed to overcome four turnovers of their own during the win, as Hamilton had to deal with a lot of pressure himself. He finished with three interceptions and was also credited with a fumble in the second quarter when it looked like his knee was down.
Despite struggling with ball security, Hamilton still threw for three touchdowns — one to Dyse Shepard, one to Felton and one to Richards.
“He’s pressing a little bit. He didn’t have a lot of time,” Pikula said. “ He was picking himself off the turf almost every single play, but he’s a competitor. He wants to continue to make plays for his team.”
The offensive line has no returning starters, but Pikula is confident the level of play will get better each game.
“The offensive line is always the last to gel. It’s going to take a while,” Pikula said. “It’s a little trial by fire with those guys. … They’re going to get better, because they’re all good athletes and good kids.”
Scoring plays
Early in the first quarter, it looked as if the Bolts were well on their way to rolling over the Indians. They drew first blood a little over two minutes into the game, as Hamilton found Shepard down the seam for a 25-yard touchdown.
Driskill and fellow linebacker Hunter Lunberg set the tone on Central’s first play from scrimmage, combining for a big hit in the backfield. Two incompletions later, the rattled Indians were punting and snapped through the end zone for a TBHS safety and 9-0 lead.
The Bolts couldn’t take full advantage of the momentum swing, though. Several penalties by the offensive line and the first TBHS turnover robbed the offense of its rhythm and the next score didn’t come until there was 1:45 left in the first half.
Meanwhile, Central had been growing into the game a little bit, having just crossed midfield for the the first time. The Bolts quickly put a stop to that, though, and struck two times in the final two minutes to blow the contest wide open.
As much as Hamilton struggled on the night, his second touchdown pass was a perfect example of why he was a Super 25 quarterback last year. Felton blew by the defensive back down the left sideline and Hamilton dropped a perfect throw into the back corner of the end zone to give TBHS the 16-0 lead.
Twenty seconds later, the Bolts were somehow celebrating yet another touchdown to make it 23-0. When the Indians got the ball back, they only ran one play, before Randall jumped the crossing route and returned the interception for the score.
It could have, and probably should have been 30-0 at the half after Allen forced a fumble on Central’s next drive. The Bolts drove 43 yards and had the ball at the two, but Hamilton’s throw to Allen along the goal line was intercepted with 14 seconds remaining.
When the two teams returned to the field following halftime, the TBHS offense resumed some of its struggles. An interception and a missed field goal left the Bolts empty-handed on their first two possessions, but two huge plays by Richards put them back on track right before the end of the third.
The first was an unbelievable jump on a slant route for an interception, which made everyone forget about the missed field goal two plays earlier. Then on the ensuing drive, he caught a pass over the middle and dove across the goal line with two defenders draped all over him to cap the six-play, 24-yard drive.
Another scoring drought followed, though, and it was still 30-0 when the clock struck two minutes in the fourth quarter. Allen broke up a pass on fourth down to give the Bolts the ball back, which led to Jaxon Pikula’s first touchdown of the season from six yards out.
The final touchdown came 15 seconds and two plays later. Felton already had a touchdown reception and added to his big debut game with two interceptions on Central’s final two drives. The first was the pick six to make it 44-0.
“That last pick was a great play. The first pick was good, but the second pick, to step in like he did, that’s a big-time play,” Pikula said.
Thunder Basin will be home again next Friday against Cheyenne South. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
