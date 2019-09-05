This month marked the beginning of archery season for some types of game in some hunt areas around the region, and elk hunting started Sunday for Hunt Area 129, the region around Gillette.
Kristen DaVanon, Gillette’s northern game warden, said the start of the season has been slow due to the hot weather to start out the month.
“I think it’s going to cool down here, and I think that’ll help things here to get going for real,” she said. “(The game animals) don’t want to be up and running around any more than we want to be up and running around when it’s 90 degrees outside.”
She stressed how imortant it is for a bow hunter to track down a deer or antelope that they shot. DaVanon said already this season, she’s found a deer that got away and died without anybody harvesting it.
Levi Wood, Gillette’s southern game warden, agreed the season is starting slow, but he predicts a strong season after a wet start to the summer.
“Everything’s looking pretty good right now. In relation to past years, we’re still pretty green,” Wood said. “Animals should be doing really good and should be nice and fat, and (there are) good conditions, so that’s what we’re seeing.”
The forecast calls for a drop in temperature in the next few days and Gillette highs may dip into the 60s by next week.
Much of the hunting land in the Gillette region is located on private land. Few landowners are contacting Wood to allow hunters on their property. However, there is another way to go about finding private hunting land.
Knock on their doors.
“I think these guys don’t mind seeing a face. A phone call is one thing, but if you show up on their doorstep and have a conversation with them and be polite, and know that the answer can always be ‘no’,” Wood said. “It’s just better doing it that way, and that would be my recommendation.”
Poaching incident
In Buffalo, there was a poaching incident on Saturday where Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson found a bull elk with its head chopped off within Hunt Area 129, about 13 miles north of the Interstate 90 Powder River rest area. The animal was poached on private property, likely Aug. 30, three days before the start of the season.
“Not only was this person hunting three days before the legal season, they also wasted the animal’s meat and trespassed on private property to commit this crime,” Tobiasson said in a statement announcing the incident. “Everything about this killing was illegal and unethical. We really hope someone comes forward with a tip that will help us solve this case.”
Contact Tobiasson at 307-684-2489 if you have information about the poached elk. Those with information can remain anonymous and information that leads to a conviction can lead to a reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.
Trout fishing
The area’s fish may be getting a break from unrelenting pressure of anglers.
Hunting season is ramping up and labor day signals the end of vacation season. It pulls people off of the rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
“I’m pretty sure a lot of the folks have headed home,” said Jim Williams at the Sports Lure fly shop in Buffalo.
Williams said the best bet to use in streams stemming from the Big Horn Mountains is still grasshoppers, although mosquitoes and other small flies also may be effective.
He said to use terrestrials like beetles and ants up high in the lakes, and a good idea is to rig up a two-piece terrestrial on the top with a small black nymph that drops into the water — a mini hopper-dropper.
“Fish early, fish late, and if you can’t do that, if you’re in the middle of the day, try to fish in the shade,” Williams said.
When fishing for brown trout, however, he said to stay in the light.
As temperatures drop to lows in the 40-degree range, use Pat’s rubber legs or woolly buggers, beadhead flies and streamers. He said grasshopper flies will still work for the next couple of weeks even when there are few live grasshoppers jumping around.
“There’s going to be good fishing into the end of October,” Williams said. “And you’re going to have everything to yourself because everybody’s chasing hairy animals.”
When the frost hits, Williams said to fish with small streamers and woolly buggers.
Keyhole update
The Keyhole Marina closed Monday, a week early. Though there are still a couple of warm weekends left, the lake is getting quieter, said marina employee Casey Olson.
She said there are still campers and boaters on the lake, but it’s more “peaceful.”
In terms of fishing, Levi Wood said there was a report that the crappie bite picked up a little at the lake recently, but it will still be a couple of weeks before the bite really comes back. Olson said that, as long as she’s been there, fishing has always been best toward the end of September.
“Water temperature has been pretty high, so fishing has been hit-or-miss,” Wood said. “Once those temperatures start to come down, the bites pick back up again.”
