Rodriguez, Giants to take on Rodriguez, Giants to take on San Francisco Giants (43-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-46, third in the NL West)
Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 5.27 ERA) Rockies: TBD
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader Monday.
The Rockies are 20-21 against NL West teams. Colorado has hit 120 home runs as a team this season. Arenado leads the club with 21, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.
The Giants are 23-24 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .231 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .256.
TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 70 RBIs and is batting .309. Murphy is 12-for-32 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Pillar leads the Giants with 84 hits and has 49 RBIs. Longoria is 13-for-34 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 24 runs
Giants: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs
Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).
Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Slater: day-to-day (illness), Alex Dickerson: day-to-day (back tightness), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (left foot discomfort).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.