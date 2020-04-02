The all-time leading scorer for Campbell County High School boy’s basketball is moving on to his third college program in as many years.
Trey Hladky, a 2018 CCHS graduate and two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, announced his plans on Twitter to transfer to Dickinson State University on Wednesday.
He redshirted at Gillette College this past season after playing his freshman year at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
“It’s a pretty surreal feeling. I’m excited to get started. I’m just ready to play basketball again,” Hladky said. “But it’s crazy how life comes full circle.”
Dickinson State head coach Josh Vaughan was the first college coach to reach out to Hladky and offer him a scholarship when Vaughan was coaching at the University of Mary, Hladky said.
“We were pretty disappointed when I was at Mary that he ended up going to Chadron,” Vaughan said. “The world works in mysterious ways, but thankfully for me, and hopefully for him too, it worked out in a good way for both of us. (I’m) just excited to get the chance to coach him.”
Hladky said he first committed to Chadron State because a lot of his family — including his mother and father — played sports there, but “it just didn’t work out,” he said.
He averaged about eight minutes a game in 16 games played with the Eagles.
At Gillette College, he said his goal was to practice against his Pronghorns teammates and get prepared for a four-year program.
He has three seasons of eligibility left.
“It would’ve been great to play in Gillette again,” he said about the potential of suiting up for the Pronghorns had he stayed. “I’m kind of sad that I’m not going to get to, but my main goal was to come back and get to practice against that top talent every single day,.
“The best case scenario was for me to get an offer to a four-year school and have three years, have a little bit more time to make an impact. So, I think it all worked out perfectly.”
Dickinson State, which is in Dickinson, North Dakota, competes in the North Star Athletic Association conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Blue Hawks finished 10-17 overall and 8-7 in the conference in the 2019-20 season.
Vaughan said Hladky will impact the Blue Hawks as soon as he gets to campus.
“He’s just such a competitor. He plays with such a fire that he’s going to inspire the guys around him in practice every day,” Vaughan said. “He’s just going to bring a lot of energy ... to the table other than just being a really good basketball player.”
Hladky won the Gatorade Player of the Year award from 2016-2018 as a Camel after leading Class 4A in scoring each season. He is the school’s all-time leading scorer and led the Camels to a 2017-18 Class 4A state championship his senior year.
Campbell County senior Quincy Wofford also recently committed to the Dickinson State University basketball program.
Neither were able to take an official visit to campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Gillette kids, Campbell County kids, they’re always ... just winners, kids that know how to play and kids that work really hard,” Vaughan said. “Just having those kind of guys in your program (is beneficial) because they know what it takes to win. I wouldn’t mind having more of them if we could.”
