Soccer
U17 girls from Gillette to play in US Club tourney
Gillette girls soccer players Alexandria Michael, 15, Kendra Michael, 15, and Peyton Roswadovski, 16 are playing in the U.S. Club national tournament in Denver on Friday through Tuesday.
They are going with their High Plains traveling soccer team, a team of some of some of the most talented girls soccer players from Montana, Colorado, Utah and even West Virginia. The team took first in its division at the High Plains select in Redmond, Washington, to get the opportunity to play in the National Cup U17 Super group division.
Basketball
Buffalo archery shoot is this weekend
The Grouse Mountain Archery Club in Buffalo is having the club’s annual 3-D shoot Saturday and Sunday.
It will run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the range located west of the Buffalo City Water Treatment plant on Highway 16 West.
The course will have 20 targets resembling wildlife in a loop that runs about a mile, said Brett Brenden, a member of the group who’s setting up the shoot. There will two turns in the competitive shoot that winds through the forest behind the water treatment plant. There will be a kids shooting (ages 10 and under) area across the bridge from the parking area.
A 50 percent payout shoot is scheduled for Saturday and there will be a hunter class fun shoot as well. Drawing for prizes will take place during the two days. A Mathews Mission Strike Bow will be raffled off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brenden said this is the fourth time the club will be putting on the event, and its the only 3-D shoot of the year at the range in Buffalo.
“Last year we ran between 60 and 80 (archers). This year we might be a little higher. It seems to grow a little bit every year,” Brenden said.
A lunch will be provided by high school students from SkillsUSA, a career and technical organization, to raise money for an educational trip.
The cost is $20 for the fun shoot, $25 for the competitive shoot and free for kids.
Rodeo
State Fair and Rodeo on tap
The 107th Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo is accepting entries to participate in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo scheduled for Aug. 16 at the State Fairgrounds in Douglas, according to a press release.
All residents of the Cowboy State ages 18 and older are eligible to enter, and the cut-off date for entrance is Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
There will be bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, steer roping and barrel racing events at the rodeo. Contestants must present proof of insurance and age, as well as entry and liability release forms by the deadline.
