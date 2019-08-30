Knowing every trick in the book certainly gives a head coach an edge, unless he taught everything he knows to his cross-town rival.
Paul Stevens, head coach of the Thunder Basin High School tennis team, grew up picturing himself as a Campbell County Camel. Part of that was waiting for the chance to be coached by Mark Miessler, one of the most successful prep tennis coaches in Wyoming.
Miessler coached Campbell County High School through one of the most dominant tennis runs in Wyoming history. The boys team won eight out of nine state titles from 2004-2012, including seven straight.
Stevens graduated from Campbell County a year before that staggering run started, but he still had the good fortune of going through Miessler’s program. He worked his way up to the No. 1 singles position and earned a scholarship to the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, tennis team, but his path eventually brought him back to Gillette.
The CCHS standout knew he wanted to coach tennis once he started giving lessons in college and who better to teach him the ropes than his old high school coach? The interest actually started on Miessler’s end, and he contacted Stevens about a possible job before he was even out of college.
“I called him and wanted him to come help me coach when he was in Sioux Falls because he was such a good player for us,” Miessler said. “We had a lot of success together.”
Stevens worked as an assistant coach at CCHS for four seasons, from 2013-2016, and the program captured three team state titles and was runner-up in that span.
Miessler knew that his protégé wasn’t long for the assistant coach ranks, and when the opportunity arose across town when Thunder Basin opened, there were zero hard feelings when Stevens moved on.
“He had to go to (Thunder Basin). He’s a definite head coach. He’s always had that in him,” Miessler said. “It was a great opportunity for Paul and he took it and I don’t blame him one bit. I’m glad.”
Switching sides
When Gillette opened a second comprehensive high school, Stevens applied for and won the head coach job at Thunder Basin. Now he is taking what he learned in his eight years of playing and coaching under Miessler and applying it to Campbell County’s most familiar opponent.
The lessons from Miessler will certainly be recognizable within the Bolts program, but Stevens also implements a lot of concepts he picked from college coaches. And when it comes to teaching methods, his brother Doug is a tennis teaching pro and passed a lot on as well.
As far as structure of practice, Stevens thinks that probably about 70 percent of his strategy comes straight from Miessler. When it comes to actual coaching style, though, he said it’s closer to 50-50.
“I’ve tried to carry some of (Miessler’s) stuff over here, but that’s been a balance of saying I’m not going to make everything the same as someone else does,” Stevens said. “I’ve had to tailor some things differently, … but really I’ve tried to match his level.”
While Miessler is naturally intense, Stevens is a little more laid back in his coaching style. They’ll never differ in philosophy when it comes to expecting total effort from their players.
“Anybody who’s played for Miessler knows that there’s challenges and that there’s a lot asked of them,” Stevens said. “Intensity is important and we require it from our players, but I just think it’s a different style of doing so.”
The standard is set right from the jump and it begins with conditioning. Players will be completely wore out after the first week of practice if the coach is doing things right, Stevens said.
That was something he just got used to playing for Miessler and he was in the best shape of his life by his senior year. Even in college, he said the workouts weren’t nearly as hard as they were at Campbell County.
So in TBHS practices, effort and energy are naturally a huge focus. Stevens said it would be easy to walk by a player who isn’t giving 100 percent and not comment on it, but that’s not the way things are done in his program.
Stevens hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel when it comes to coaching tennis, but one thing that is unique with every coach is the way they form relationships with players. He experienced Miessler’s style as both an assistant coach and athlete.
“One of the best things about Mark is that it’s all about the kids,” Stevens said. “You can see how proud he is of the kids and its never about work he’s done, even though he gets a lot out of his players.”
Stevens does everything he can to approach his job the same way, and when he needs to he has the luxury of being able to refer to some of those old teachings.
“If I’m frustrated or unsure about how to do something, it’s thinking about how (Miessler) handled that,” Stevens said. “It’s about making sure that it’s ‘What am I doing that’s best for the players?’ and how I’m making sure that I’m getting the most out of my team.”
Going head to head
Miessler knew that it was only a matter of time before Stevens became a head coach somewhere, but that doesn’t stop him from imagining what could’ve been had he stayed.
“If we were combined still, goodness gracious. It would be pretty nice right now, but that’s part of change,” Miessler said.
The two coaches still work together with the area’s summer tennis program, but then have to split ranks when the fall arrives. They’re in contact when their teams square off on match day, but there’s a mutual understanding that they’re on separate sides now.
“We both know that we want to beat each other,” Stevens said. “We’re professional about it, but it’s still a strange dynamic.”
Stevens doesn’t think knowing an opposing coach’s strategy gives much of an advantage, mostly because it’s a flip of a coin whether the players will execute the game plan or not.
He said he’d be overthinking things if he tried to anticipate the Camels’ game plan, but expects some close matches between the schools this season.
The CCHS boys team has outperformed the Bolts during the first two seasons since the split, finishing second and third at state compared to eighth and 10th for TBHS. However, Miessler thinks it’s only a matter of time before Stevens has Thunder Basin running on all cylinders.
“He’ll turn that program into a powerhouse,” he said. “I’ve just got to try and keep up.”
