The Campbell County High School football team was trying to figure out where it stood heading into the season at Friday night’s annual Soap scrimmage. Unfortunately, the weather had other plans.
CCHS was only about 30 minutes into the scrimmage before lightning sent everyone home.
Although head coach Andrew Rose didn’t see as many reps as he had planned, each team still had two series to work with.
“We got enough done to do some evaluations,” Rose said. “We only had one more series to go.”
Rose split the roster into two teams, starting with the offensive and defensive lines. He wanted every player to have tough one-on-one matchups, so he divided the talent as evenly as possible after that.
One of the brightest spots for the CCHS offense was the running game, as it was able to steadily move the ball down the field on a few drives. The scrimmage didn’t last long, but it was apparent that Rose will be able to lean on multiple backs this season.
Hunter Kramer, Vijay Pitter and Angel Nava all impressed, as they were consistently gaining five to six yards on most carries. The quarterback position isn’t solidified yet, but there was a couple encouraging throws Friday night as well.
“We’re a fairly heavy running team right now, but we completed some nice passes too that we were excited about,” Rose said.
Neither team managed to find the end zone on their two drives, but each reached the red zone after driving the ball 60 yards down the field.
One the defensive side of the ball, Rose said that the Camels need to clean up a few things. Finding the right pursuit angles was one of the big focus points, but he thinks a lot of the mistakes were mental errors.
That’s what scrimmages are for, though. By splitting up the two teams evenly as possible, Rose said he didn’t care about who won the game. It was all about finding the mistakes and ways to fix them.
Two of the biggest defensive plays that came to Rose’s mind actually happened on special teams. Dawsen Hayden laid a huge hit on one of the kickoffs and then Nate King also made a punishing tackle after punting the ball away himself.
Despite the scrimmage being cut short, Rose was happy with the outcome. Now he said it’s time to stop hitting each other and start game prepping for the season opener at Cheyenne East High School on Friday.
“We’re at a really good, promising point and we’re just trying to keep it rolling,” Rose said. “I’m really happy about the energy we brought. We have a good team atmosphere and that’s what I’m most excited about.”
