Thursday

CCHS and TBHS golf at Buffalo Invite, TBA

CCHS boys tennis at Alliance, NE., noon

Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.

Friday

TBHS football vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

CCHS football at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, 9 a.m.

CCHS volleyball at Cokeville Invite, TBA

TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Invite, TBA

CCHS girls tennis at South Dakota Duals, Rapid City, 10 a.m.

CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie Relays, 4 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Beartrap Invite, Casper, noon

CCHS and TBHS golf at Buffalo Invite, TBA

Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.

Saturday

TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, TBA

CCHS volleyball at Cokeville Invite, TBA

CCHS and TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Invite, 9 a.m.

CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie Pentathlon, 9 a.m.

Gillette men’s soccer vs. Dakota Tech, 2 p.m.

Gillette women’s soccer vs. Dakota Tech, 4 p.m.

Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.

Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Gillette men’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 2 p.m.

Gillette women’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 4 p.m.

Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Central, noon

CCHS tennis vs. Rapid City Central, 4 p.m.

Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5:

CCHS tennis at Cheyenne East/Central, 1 and 3:30 p.m.

TBHS tennis at Cheyenne Central/East, 1 and 3:30 p.m.

CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA

TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA

Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6:

TBHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

CCHS football at Natrona County, Casper, 7 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA

CCHS tennis at Laramie/Cheyenne South, noon and 4 p.m.

TBHS tennis at Cheyenne South/Laramie, noon and 4 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Laramie, 4 p.m.

CCHS cross-country at Billings, MT Invite, 4 p.m.

CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA

TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA

Sept. 7:

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA

CCHS tennis at Scottsbluff Invite, 9 a.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Kelly Walsh, Casper, 9 a.m.

TBHS cross-country at Douglas Invite, TBA

Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.

