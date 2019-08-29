Thursday
CCHS and TBHS golf at Buffalo Invite, TBA
CCHS boys tennis at Alliance, NE., noon
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.
Friday
TBHS football vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, 9 a.m.
CCHS volleyball at Cokeville Invite, TBA
TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Invite, TBA
CCHS girls tennis at South Dakota Duals, Rapid City, 10 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie Relays, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Beartrap Invite, Casper, noon
CCHS and TBHS golf at Buffalo Invite, TBA
Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.
Saturday
TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, TBA
CCHS volleyball at Cokeville Invite, TBA
CCHS and TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Invite, 9 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie Pentathlon, 9 a.m.
Gillette men’s soccer vs. Dakota Tech, 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer vs. Dakota Tech, 4 p.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.
Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Gillette men’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer vs. MSU Bozeman (Club), 4 p.m.
Stock car races at 18th annual East-West Clash, Gillette Thunder Speedway, 7 p.m.
Tuesday:
TBHS girls tennis at Rapid City Central, noon
CCHS tennis vs. Rapid City Central, 4 p.m.
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5:
CCHS tennis at Cheyenne East/Central, 1 and 3:30 p.m.
TBHS tennis at Cheyenne Central/East, 1 and 3:30 p.m.
CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA
TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6:
TBHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Natrona County, Casper, 7 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA
CCHS tennis at Laramie/Cheyenne South, noon and 4 p.m.
TBHS tennis at Cheyenne South/Laramie, noon and 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Laramie, 4 p.m.
CCHS cross-country at Billings, MT Invite, 4 p.m.
CCHS golf at Laramie Invite, TBA
TBHS golf at Riverton Invite, TBA
Sept. 7:
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA
CCHS tennis at Scottsbluff Invite, 9 a.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Kelly Walsh, Casper, 9 a.m.
TBHS cross-country at Douglas Invite, TBA
Youth football, Dalbey Memorial Park, 8 a.m.
