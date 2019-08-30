Most programs at Thunder Basin High School are vying for their first state championships, but few have a better chance this fall than the girls golf team.
In just their third year of existence, the Bolts’ progress on the course has been a steady incline and they’re trying to take a huge step forward this season.
The girls team placed fourth each of the last two fall seasons, but the improvement the team has made each year has been significant. From the 2017 season to 2018, the Bolts trimmed 87 strokes off their team score at state and ended up just three shots out of third place last year.
The idea of chasing a title didn’t start rumbling until this past spring, when the girls team took the conference championship at their home golf course, Bell Nob.
“Coming back after winning the conference tournament here, we just wanted to build on that and hopefully go for state this year. That’s a big goal for us,” junior Maria Farnum said.
Farnum will be a key to success this year for Thunder Basin. The Bolts are returning all four of their top players from state last season, but Farnum has consistently been the top player when it counts the most.
As a freshman, she led TBHS with a 12th-place finish at the state tournament, before jumping up to No. 7 last year as a sophomore. Then during the spring season, conference was played at Bell Nob Golf Course and she proved she was one of the very best in the state.
Farnum shredded her home course, shooting a 1-over-par 73 during the opening round and then a 75 to seal the individual championship. That set the tone for the team’s title and also for a very productive offseason.
With only six tournaments during the fall season, great teams use the summer as their preseason to get ready for competition. That’s something the Bolts fully understand.
“For the most part, we spent every day (on the course),” Farnum said after a long summer of practice. “It’s not a come-out-here-a-couple-times-a-week sort of thing. If you want to win a state championship, you’ve got to put in the time.”
Thunder Basin’s top four is rounded out by talented juniors Karissa Tranas and Arilyn Johnson and sophomore Darby Barstad, who burst onto the scene last year as a freshman.
All it would take was a text from one of the players over the summer, and usually at least three of the top four girls would show up to play. Johnson said she focused on bowling quite a bit this summer, but Farnum, Tranas and Barstad were consistently on the course working on their game.
Head coach Kameron Hunter played a lot of golf at Bell Nob this summer as well and would see at least one of his players there every day. It’s safe to say motivation is one thing that he doesn’t have to worry too much about.
“I don’t have to force them to come out and play,” Hunter said. “They’ll stay after practice, they’ll hit multiple balls, chip out of the bunkers. They’ll do anything and that’s what we look for.”
One of the most motivated players on the team is Tranas, who was forced to miss Thunder Basin’s conference title due to a back injury. The bulging disc reached the point that she didn’t know if she’d ever play again.
A chance at a title run was too enticing not to push for a return, though. Months of physical therapy and doctor appointments followed and now she is fighting through the pain to be a part of something special.
“I had to sit out on the spring season, so I’m for sure ready to be back out here,” Tranas said. “It still bothers me a lot, but I just want to be out here.”
One of Tranas’ goals upon her return is to finish top 10 at state, something she missed by one spot last year. Barstad, who took 23rd as a freshman, was the next highest finisher for the Bolts and Johnson was 27th.
Farnum, Tranas and Johnson have been playing together since the start of the program, but you need four scores for a state title. That’s where Barstad will play such a crucial role.
“When Darby came up, I knew we had a pretty good chance,” Tranas said. “I go out golfing with her all the time, so us together, I thought we could do pretty well.”
Barstad and Tranas edged Farnum by two strokes in the season’s opening two-day tournament. It wasn’t Farnum’s best day on the course, but the performance by her teammates highlights Thunder Basin’s strength.
There’s not much of a gap between the No. 1 golfer on the team and No. 4, which is key to winning a team title.
“It’s great having girls on your team that can shoot so closely. It’s great for team scores, great for tournaments,” Farnum said. “It seems like if one of us goes low, the others usually follow.”
The one team that consistently has that same type of depth is Casper Kelly Walsh High School, which is coming off three straight girls state titles. The Bolts got the best of Kelly Walsh with back-to-back wins in the first tournaments of this season, though, with Farnum taking the individual title at the second one.
Hunter expects the Trojans to make some big improvements since they have some really young players, but he will have a chance to monitor that progression. He said Kelly Walsh will play in at least half of the same tournaments as the Bolts this season.
Regardless of how much progress the reigning state champs make, Thunder Basin will have a not-so-secret weapon at the state tournament — home course advantage.
“I’m really excited about it, because it’s a huge advantage to have state at our home course,” Barstad said. “This is pretty much the course I’ve always played since I was little.”
The postseason has a chance to be a perfect storm for the Bolts. A team led by juniors, who have been with the program since Day One, can capture the school’s first golf state championship at its own Bell Nob Golf Course.
