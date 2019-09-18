Cowgirl soccer to play non-con. game in Gillette
The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team is set to play the University of South Dakota in a non-conference game at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Thursday.
The game starts at 7 p.m., admission is free, and the players will stick around to sign autographs and meet the Gillette soccer community following the game.
Three Gillette natives are on the current roster: freshman Thunder Basin alumna DeLaney Hallcroft and freshmen Campbell County High School alumni Molly Kuhbacher and Kennedy Schomer.
The Cowgirls are 3-1-3 on the season.
Soccer shootout winners crowned
Boys and girls ages 4-15 had a chance at an expenses-paid trip to Casper during the recent Gillette Elk’s Soccer Goal Shootout.
There were five divisions and 62 contestants, with the winners moving on to the state competition in Casper on Oct. 26.
The shootout consists of five mini goals and contestants get three shots at each, said Starla Kuhrt, who coordinated the event. More points are allowed for shots that score on the outside goals.
Tyler Shippy won the U-8 boys division with a score of 40, while Jerzee Bennett was the girls winner with 26. The U-10 boys winner was Jackson Sullivan with 37 and the top score on the girls side was Hannah Hansen’s 36.
In the U-12 group, Ander Scott won the boys division with a score of 34, while Sydney Roberdeau was the girls winner with 29. The final winner crowned was Natalie Sullivan, who scored 22 in the U-14 girls division.
The U-14 boys and U-16 divisions didn’t have any contestants.
The winners will have a chance to advance to a regional competition when they compete at state in Casper, which would also be an expenses-paid trip.
Kuhrt, who is an officer for the Gillette Elk’s Club, said the state event isn’t very large. Only four towns competed last year, but she’s excited that the shootout has returned after years of being dormant.
“We’re trying to bring it back and keep it going,” she said.
The Elk’s Club’s next youth event will be its the annual Hoop Shoot on Dec. 15.
Virginia coach declines raise, asks to pay staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.
University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.
It is unclear how much of a raise Bennett declined.
Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years.
“I have more than enough,” Bennett said in the release, adding that the gift was his wife’s idea. “If there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much (in men’s basketball), that’s my desire.”
Patriots No. 1 in AP poll, almost unanimously
NEW YORK — The New England Patriots are one of nine 2-0 teams in the NFL.
Sunday looks like a favorable matchup, too.
The Patriots have maintained their dominating position at the top of the AP Pro32 poll by rolling over their first two opponents by a combined 76-3. Next up is the winless New York Jets this weekend.
The Jets are a 22-point underdog against the defending champions and will start third-stringer Luke Falk at quarterback in Foxborough.
For the second consecutive week, New England received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Bill Belichick shows no mercy on former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Dolphins, and the New England machine rolls on,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “There’s already talk of an unbeaten season, a testament to how well they’re playing.”
The Kansas City Chiefs stayed at No. 2, collecting the remaining first-place vote and 368 points.
The Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in one of the top matchups of Week 3. The Ravens, off to a 2-0 start, jumped three places to No. 5.
“The league’s No. 2 defense faces quite a challenge Sunday at Arrowhead, where Patrick Mahomes is waiting,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 3 after routing the New Orleans Saints 27-9 in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game. The Saints, who will be without quarterback Drew Brees for the next six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb, fell seven spots to No. 10.
The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, three NFC teams off to 2-0 starts, all made solid climbs in the poll.
The Cowboys moved up two spots to No. 4, and the Seahawks and Packers each jumped four places to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, each coming off close losses, lost some ground. The Eagles fell three spots to No. 8 after Sunday night’s loss to Atlanta, and the Vikings dropped two places to No. 9.
