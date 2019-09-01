The Gillette College men’s soccer team won 3-1 Saturday, but the focus was on a different topic as the tightly-contested match winded down.
The final 10 minutes were marred by an altercation between the two teams, and three red cards were issued. It started when Gillette attacker Joey Antonovich made a reckless challenge on the opposing goalkeeper.
Dakota County Technical College goalie Kevyn Grado Nunez immediately jumped up and shoved Antonovich to the ground, before players from both sides swarmed to the spot.
Once everyone was broken up, Antonovich received a red card for sliding into the keeper with his studs up, but Nunez was only issued a yellow card.
That was more than Gillette College head coach Saber Garcia could handle, because he was under the impression that a violent act or retaliation was an automatic red card. The game was held up for several minutes, as Garcia and the head referee had a heated argument about Nunez escaping with only a yellow card.
Garcia eventually received his second red card and was ejected from the game along with Antonovich, who scored his first career goal earlier in the game. Antonovich will be suspended for a game, while Garcia will be suspended at least that long.
Both teams eventually finished with 10 players because a Dakota Tech player was later ejected for continuing to exchange words with the Pronghorns. That was a common occurrence for both sides, as both teams were jawing, including constant interaction between Nunez’ replacement and the Gillette College sideline.
On the pitch
Dakota Tech provided a challenge for the Pronghorns before the flow of the game was interrupted. Francisco Ulloa Tapia drew a penalty kick and Jordan Milby finished to seal the 3-1 win with less than five minutes to play, but the Blue Knights were pushing for an equalizer before the sideline fireworks.
The Pronghorns had a 2-0 lead at halftime, but despite two huge saves from Thomas Watson, Dakota Tech halved the gap with a penalty of its own in the 65th minute.
The Knights attacking strategy was unchanging the whole game — long balls over the top and counter attacks. But Gillette’s sophomore center backs, Isaack Shire and Shey Rearick, made big tackles and clearances all game to keep their side ahead.
Dakota Tech’s ability to distribute the ball from the back created several counter attacking opportunities in the second half, but the first 45 minutes were controlled by the Pronghorns.
They took the Knights out of their game with some solid possession and Garcia was happy with amount of chances created in the first half. Gillette claimed the lead 11 minutes in, shortly after Milby missed a golden opportunity on the break.
The goal was created by some great dribbling from freshman Leno Degaetano, who got into the box by pushing the ball through a defender’s legs. After that, he proceeded to push the ball past the keeper with another great touch, before rolling it into the net for the Scottish recruit’s second goal in as many games.
It was Antonovich who gave the Pronghorns some breathing room in the 39th minute. Milby made the key pass into the box and the former Natrona County Mustang beat the defender to the ball and poked it past the goalkeeper for the 2-0 lead. It would be all they needed.
That ended up being all the Gillette College defense needed, despite having to face an invigorated Knights team in the second half. The Pronghorns will play again Sunday, taking on Northwest College at 4 p.m.
