Blue Jays open state tournament Friday
The Gillette Blue Jays fastpitch softball teams traveled to Laramie on Thursday in preparation for the 2020 Wyoming State Softball Tournament.
The 18U team, which consists of a core that has been playing together since being on the Blue Jays 10U team, will be a part of a three-team bracket with Laramie and Cheyenne.
The Cheyenne Extreme is Gillette’s biggest rivalry. The Blue Jays have started holding their own against the perennial Wyoming contender in the last few years.
The Blue Jays (16-14 overall) are 1-0 against Cheyenne this year, a 6-3 victory. Beating the Extreme in the championship is their goal.
“Cheyenne has always been our nemesis,” West said.
The Blue Jays played their first pool play games on Friday, before starting bracket play on Saturday. The championship game will be played Sunday.
Gillette will also be dealing with some new COVID-19 restrictions at state, including wearing masks in the dugout when players are less than 6 feet apart from each other. Fans are allowed in the stands, though.
CCHS Girls Basketball Camp to start Monday
Campbell County High School will host its 2020 Girls Basketball Camp next week from Monday through Wednesday.
CCHS girls coach Mitch Holst said the camp costs $20 to attend and two sessions will be available each day.
Session one is from 9 a.m. to noon at the CCHS gym for girls entering grades 7-12 and will be run by coaches. Session two will be from 1-4 p.m. for girls entering grades 3-6 and will be run by CCHS girls basketball players.
Holst said the goal for both camps is to improve fundamentals and shooting technique, provide game situations and contests and to improve participants’ overall games.
Campers should wear a T-shirt, shorts, socks and tennis shoes. Each participant will receive a free camp T-shirt.
Holst said the this year’s camp will be scaled back significantly due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices will be followed in order to ensure the safety of the players as well as enforcing sanitation procedures.
Girls interested in joining the camp should return a completed application with the required camp fee to the Campbell County School District office.
Roughriders hope to win Phil Brown Classic
Post 42 American Legion baseball began tournament play for the Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, on Friday.
The Roughriders start pool play on Saturday in hopes of earning a spot in the championship on Sunday afternoon. Five other teams will be participating in the tournament, with Gillette being the only one from Wyoming.
Other teams will be Fergus Falls (Minnesota), Thief River Falls (Minnesota), Dickinson (North Dakota), LaMoure (North Dakota) and Jamestown (North Dakota).
On Saturday afternoon, there will be a skills competition between games from 2:30 to 4 p.m. which includes a home run derby, base running competition and a throwing accuracy competition. One player from each team will participate in each category.
Gillette Coach Nate Perleberg said the trip to Jamestown is huge for the Roughriders because it’s one of their last regular season tournaments this season. Perleberg said Post 42 hopes to bounce back from a disappointing fourth-place finish in Rapid City, South Dakota, last weekend.
Bill Fitch inducted into trap shooting HOF
Bill Fitch Jr., who was instrumental in keeping the Gillette Gun Club alive, was posthumously inducted into the Wyoming State Trap Shooting Hall of Fame on July 5.
Howard Dykes, from Cheyenne, made the nomination and Fitch was confirmed unanimously.
“Unfortunately it was one of those things that he was recognized for and he wasn’t around to see it,” said Harv Fridley, a longtime friend of Fitch.
Fitch, a lifetime member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Organization, passed away from kidney cancer a few years ago.
