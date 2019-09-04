All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8654.614
Washington7859.569
Philadelphia7265.52612½
New York7068.50715
Miami4988.35835½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7860.565
Chicago7563.5433
Milwaukee7167.5147
Cincinnati6475.46014½
Pittsburgh6078.43518

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9150.645
Arizona7267.51818
San Francisco6672.47823½
San Diego6474.46425½
Colorado5981.42131½

———

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

