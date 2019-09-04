All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|86
|54
|.614
|—
|Washington
|78
|59
|.569
|6½
|Philadelphia
|72
|65
|.526
|12½
|New York
|70
|68
|.507
|15
|Miami
|49
|88
|.358
|35½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|78
|60
|.565
|—
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|3
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|7
|Cincinnati
|64
|75
|.460
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|78
|.435
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|91
|50
|.645
|—
|Arizona
|72
|67
|.518
|18
|San Francisco
|66
|72
|.478
|23½
|San Diego
|64
|74
|.464
|25½
|Colorado
|59
|81
|.421
|31½
———
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
