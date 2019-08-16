Gillette’s Austin Fort was the talk of the Denver Broncos’ training camp coming on the NFL scene as a surprise tight end who could end up playing some minutes after going undrafted.
But in the second Broncos’ preseason game on August 8 in Seattle, Fort made a 29-yard reception, the longest of the game, and it turned out to be the last play of his season.
“We took a shot down the middle of the field. I kind of found the soft spot in the defense and I had a good chance to make a big play,” Fort said. “I went up to get the ball, and I just kind of landed on my knee, just wrong. And it twisted and I felt a pop, and I knew right away that I tore my ACL.”
After that, Fort was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos organization, and he’s been working out his leg to bring the swelling down to get ready for surgery in the coming weeks, he said.
Fort went out on good standing after making a positive impression at camp, and he’s been through career-altering injuries before. He had to come back from a PCL tear in his knee while playing with the University of Wyoming Cowboys.
“‘I’ll do my surgery here. I’ll do all my recovery here, and then come next season I’ll have another shot,” Fort said. “I think I made a good impression on everyone between all the coaches and the GM, and they want me here, and I want to be here.”
He said the best thing for him to do is get better and be a positive influence on his teammates as they head into the regular season in the next couple of weeks.
“(It’s) just being a good teammate, being involved with things, don’t isolate myself, and being involved in the meetings, and encourage guys and lift guys up,” Fort said. “Just be a positive energy out there, and it’ll spread throughout the team, so that’s probably the best role I can play at this point.”
