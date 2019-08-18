High school classes start Monday and with it comes the beginning of high school fall sports: football, volleyball, tennis, golf, cross country, girl’s swimming and diving and fall cheer.
Some sports have already had their first matches and tournaments as high school sports begin to dominate attention in Campbell County.
Sunday
- Gillette College Men’s Soccer team exhibition game at 11 a.m. @ University of Providence in Great Falls, MT
Monday
- CCHS Cross Country first practice at 6 a.m. in CCHS weight room
- CCHS Volleyball first practice at 6 a.m. at CCHS
- TBHS Volleyball first practice at 3 p.m. at TBHS
- CCHS, TBHS girls swimming and diving first practice at 3:30 p.m. at the Aquatic Center
- CCHS Cross Country time trials at 4 p.m. at Cam-Plex Park
- TBHS Cross Country time trials at 6 p.m. at Cam-Plex Park
Tuesday
- Youth football at 6 p.m. at Dalbey Memorial Park
Thursday
- CCHS, TBHS golf tournament @ Sheridan Invite at Kendrick Golf Course
- Gillette College Women’s Soccer first game at 3 p.m. vs. Utah State University — Eastern
- Gillette College Men’s Soccer first game at 5:30 p.m. vs. Utah State University — Eastern
- Youth football at 6 p.m. at Dalbey Memorial Park
Friday
- CCHS, TBHS golf tournament @ Sheridan Invite
- CCHS Tennis matches at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. vs. Cody and Powell at the CCHS tennis courts
- TBHS Tennis matches at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. vs. Powell and Cody at TBHS tennis courts
- CCHS Football soap scrimmage (intersquad) at 6 p.m. at Camels Stadium
Saturday
- Youth football at 8 a.m. at Dalbey Memorial Park
- CCHS Tennis matches at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. vs. Jackson and Riverton at the CCHS tennis courts
- TBHS Tennis matches at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. vs. Riverton and Jackson at the TBHS tennis courts
- TBHS Football Blue vs. White Scrimmage (intersquad) at 10 a.m. at TBHS Stadium
- Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. at Cam-Plex’s Morningside Park, cost is $14 for over 12 years old, $7 for 6-12 years old, and free for under 6 years old
