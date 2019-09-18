The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team is set to play the University of South Dakota in a non-conference game at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Thursday.
The game starts at 7 p.m., admission is free, and the players will stick around to sign autographs and meet the Gillette soccer community following the game.
Three Gillette natives are on the current roster: freshman Thunder Basin alumna DeLaney Hallcroft and freshmen Campbell County High School alumni Molly Kuhbacher and Kennedy Schomer.
The Cowgirls are 3-1-3 on the season.
