The Pronghorn women’s soccer team (6-2) played Otero Junior College in the first game of the weekend on Friday.
Coming off a 4-1 loss to Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in Cheyenne on Saturday, the Pronghorns were hungry to get back in the win column.
Defender Sarah Williams broke a 1-all tie with 16:20 left in regulation, and forward Kallee Warren scored for insurance to seal a 3-1 victory over a Region 9 opponent.
“It’s a good response from the girls to come back and put three in,” coach Nate Ulness said after the game. “It would’ve been nice to keep a clean sheet but at the end of the day they got their three goals and they protected their field.”
After a scoreless first half against the visitors from La Junta, Colorado, midfielder Molly Fehringer jetted past two defenders and shot low right as the goal keeper came out to meet her. She found the unoccupied area and the ball went into the net for a 1-0 lead with just under 15 minutes played in the second half.
The Rattlers made it a 1-all with 22:55 when Pronghorns goalie Nia Trejo couldn’t get back in time to play a well-placed ball just high and right of her outreached mitts.
Williams saw her opportunity to win the game right as she made the first touch on a cleared ball.
She settled the ball at half field, looked up and passed to Karlie Valdez, and ran full-speed straight ahead to the front of the net. Valdez caught the hint and sent it right back through two defenders, and Williams buried it low-right side for the game-winning goal.
“I got it at half, and then no one stepped to me so I just took the space, and I played it to Karlie, and then I saw a gap,” Williams said. “I kept running and Karlie played me in, and I just placed it.”
Williams has six goals on the season, which is third most on the team. She is the only Pronghorn defender with a goal this season.
Warren scored with 1:20 remaining in the game and sent the ball from in front of the right post to the top-left corner to seal a 3-1 victory in the first game of the weekend.
